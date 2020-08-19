Riverside Studios Hosts Brand New Film and Theatre, Plus Bar and Kitchen Relaunches

From 26 August, Riverside will screen Christopher Nolan's sci-fi epic film Tenet.

Riverside Studios is now fully open to the public, announcing a brand new film and theatre programme for the first time since the building closed in March. From 26 August, Riverside will screen Christopher Nolan's hotly anticipated sci-fi epic film Tenet. The film is breaking new ground, being one of the first major new releases since lockdown, and in a first, will open in territories outside the US.

The theatre spaces will reopen their doors for the first time, for Riverside Reads - a season of world première play readings by leading actors. Curated and directed by Hugh Wooldridge, these monthly events will present brand new work which can be streamed online, and also experienced live for a socially distanced audience. The season opens on 1 September with The Last Broadcast by Carey Crim.

Also announced today, Riverside Studios Bar and Kitchen relaunches with a new all-day menu offering a great variety of tempting dishes catering for all dietary requirements.

Creative Director, Rachel Tackley of Riverside Studios says "With the building open and already welcoming the public, it's huge joy to bring theatre back to the heart of Riverside with Riverside Reads. As we remerge post the Covid-19 lockdown we have a responsibility to give voice new talent, and we're delighted this season opens with three world premières by Carey Crim, Megan van Dusen and Laura Tisdall. This, coupled with the first major cinematic release since March of Christopher Nolan's Tenet and a new fresh menu at the Bar & Kitchen, marks the start of a return to fuller programming across all our spaces, and as restrictions are eased enable us to begin to explore the full potential our brand new building."

TENET [12A]

26 August - 10 September

Director: Christopher Nolan

FROM THE DIRECTOR OF THE DARK KNIGHT TRILOGY, INCEPTION AND DUNKIRK...

Armed with only one word - Tenet - and fighting for the survival of the entire world, the Protagonist journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real time.

Cast: John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Kenneth Branagh, Michael Caine

Wednesday 26 August

SCREEN 1 12:30 16:00 19:30

SCREEN 2 12:00 15:30 18:50



Thursday 27 August

SCREEN 1 12:30 16:00 19:30

SCREEN 2 12:00 15:30 18:50



Further dates/times to be announced shortly

Duration: 150 mins Distributor: Warner Bros

Riverside are putting customer safety and well-being at the forefront of their reopening measures, and, as a result, the cinema capacity has been reduced from 200 to 68. This means that audiences will be unable to pre-book specifics seats, and these will be allocated in advance to ensure at least 1m+ social distancing. Audiences are encouraged to book in advance to ensure the best experience possible. As a courtesy to others, Riverside would ask that face masks are worn - staff will likewise be wearing face masks.

Further details, and to book: https://www.riversidestudios.co.uk/book/cinem

Riverside Studios Bar & Kitchen Relaunched With New All-day Menu

All-day dining and extensive drinks choices are the new offering at the Riverside Studios Bar & Kitchen which is newly reopened following lock down. Open to all, and adhering to social distancing guidelines, it has been created as a hub for people to get together - whether that be for a coffee in the morning or for that well-deserved drink at the end of the day. With a seasonal food and drinks menu, the options will remain appealing for regulars and locals as well as first time visitors.

The new healthy, accessible, internationally influenced menu has been crafted to satisfy all visitors and cater to all dietary requirements. There is a brunch offering from 10am alongside artisan, hand roasted coffee and a wide variety of teas. The menu then showcases seasonal ingredients with plenty of healthy dishes and vegetarian and vegan choices alongside some Riverside classics, including an All Day Breakfast, a variety of small, large, and sharing plates, and a selection of sweet desserts.

As well as the updated wine list - a fine selection of wines which can partner well with the food or be enjoyed on the riverside tables, overlooking Hammersmith Bridge - the Bar also boasts Meantime's Brewery Fresh London Lager that is delivered by Meantime's tankers direct from the maturation tanks at the brewery, into another custom-engineered tank above the bar. It's a unique way of serving beer, and the difference can be tasted right away: a smoother lager, with enhanced aromas and well-rounded flavours.

The full menu can be found at https://www.riversidestudios.co.uk/visit/food-drink.

Dive In membership offers resident local to the venue enhanced and unique opportunities to engage with the Riverside Studios artistic programme and the building in general.

For further details, please see here: https://www.riversidestudios.co.uk/community/dive-in-membership

