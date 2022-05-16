Riverside Studios Announces Series of New Initiatives For Local Community

Riverside Studios today announces a series of fresh and creative initiatives for its local community ensuring its commitment to making its work affordable to the entirety of its community. The programme takes a new approach to inclusion and to driving Riverside's charitable aim of making the arts accessible to all. Some of the programme highlights include:

'Pay What You Can' film screenings

The first ever Riverside Pride Film Festival

A reduction in Parent & Baby and Silver Screen ticket prices

£6.50 tickets for Under 25's for screenings

The return of the Bitesize Theatre Festival at £10 a ticket

The extension of the Dive In Membership Scheme to include any resident of the London Borough of Hammersmith & Fulham living in Council Tax Bands A-D, living on Universal Credit or who has a child on Pupil Premium.

Rachel Tackley, Creative Director of Riverside Studios said, "Riverside has always been for everyone, everywhere. But we wanted to make sure that we prioritise the people that we are closest to, our friends and neighbours in our local community, as best as we possibly can. We can do this by providing innovative, audacious, and entertaining film, theatre, art and events at a price that, hopefully, everyone can afford."

Tony Lankester, Executive Director of Riverside Studios said, "We are enormously proud of the role that Riverside plays in this community. You can come and have a cup of coffee and meet with friends, you can enjoy a workshop or two or you can watch the world go by at this stunning spot by the river. We believe that access to the arts is a right not a privilege, and so this new programme is part of our commitment to ensuring that we're open and welcoming to everyone, especially those closest to us in this vibrant part of London".

The summer initiatives at the West London cultural hub kick start on Tuesday 7 June with Riverside Studios' new 'Pay What You Can' ticket scheme for cinema screenings, which will continue every first Tuesday of the month. The romantic war drama Firebird is first in the line up and tickets will be sold for as little as 1p. Visitors are invited to 'Pay What You Can' to see this film that was given its world premiere at the BFI in March of this year and this screening will be uniquely accompanied by a filmed introduction from the director Peter Rebane.

Riverside Pride Film Festival runs from Friday 10 June until Sunday 12 June which includes an exclusive preview screening of Wildhood, an exploration of identity and belonging, directed by Bretten Hannam. Riverside Pride will proudly feature Todd Stephens' Swan Song, followed by a live Q&A by the director.

Riverside Studios commitment to making film affordable and accessible will be matched on its theatre stages in July with the return of the Bitesize Festival. This Festival presents dozens of live performances, drawn from around the country, with tickets sold for just £10. As with 'Bitesize I' in January, this pre-Edinburgh showcase will give audiences an opportunity to sample the brightest and the best of emerging talent, at a price that will allow them to enjoy up to 'three bites a night' for up to £30.