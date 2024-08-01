Richard Skipper Will Bring STILL GOING STRONG to Crazy Coqs

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Did you know that Hello, Dolly! was written for Ethel Merman? Learn about this and more with Richard Skipper's Still Going Strong. Award-winning performer Richard Skipper will celebrate the rich history of this classic American musical in this cabaret-style, 60th anniversary salute to the iconic musical Hello, Dolly!

The an interactive, feel-good, performance presented by Richard Skipper, the go-to aficionado on all-things Dolly! In fact, it was at the behest of his late, great pal and bosom-buddy, actress Carol Channing that he put together this act.

On Monday, 5 August at Crazy Coqs in London, Skipper will sing and celebrate the songs, the history, the in-the-know tidbits of this glorious musical along with a tribute to the many, legendary actresses who have played Dolly from Carol Channing and Ethel Merman to Bette Midler and beyond.

Skipper will be joined by musical theater veterans Lorna Dallas and Cory English.

