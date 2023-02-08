Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Richard Marsh's YIPPEE KI YAY To Return For London Season

Essential viewing for Hans Gruber superfans and newcomers alike. Content warning: divorce, foot trauma, German terrorists.

Feb. 08, 2023  
Following a critically acclaimed season at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2022, a Christmas season at Islington's Kings Head Theatre and a UK tour, James Seabright will present Richard Marsh's achingly funny rhyming retelling of classic film Die Hard at Wilton's Music Hall this April. One of the Picks of the Fringe in The Stage and Recommended by The British Comedy Guide, this is a classic that's not to be missed.

When gunmen seize an LA skyscraper, off-duty policeman John McClane is the hostages' only hope. This uplifting action romp (and unauthorised parody) pays affectionate tribute to the iconic 80s fan favourite. Essential viewing for Hans Gruber superfans and newcomers alike. Content warning: divorce, foot trauma, German terrorists.

Richard Marsh is a Fringe First Award Winner, London poetry slam champion, BBC Audio Drama Best Comedy-winner and New York cop (one of these is untrue). His one-man play Skittles was commissioned for Radio 4 as Love & Sweets, and won Best Scripted Comedy in the BBC Audio Drama Awards. Dirty Great Love Story (co-written and co-performed with Katie Bonna) won a Fringe First Award at the Edinburgh Fringe, before transferring to New York followed by the West End. Edinburgh hit Wingman was picked up by Big Talk Productions for UK TV then developed by CBS Studios for US TV. He also wrote the Radio 4 poetry comedy series Cardboard Heart.

Hal Chambers is a Writer and Director. He trained at the University of Sussex, Bristol Old Vic Theatre School and The National Theatre Studio Directing Course. He has created and directed several productions including Sam Rose in the Shadows, The Golden Cowpat (both Greenwich Theatre and UK Tour) and Tim and Light (Rich Mix, UK Tour). Work as a Director includes Dare Me To The Desert (Kings Head Theatre), The Elephant in the Room (New Wimbledon Theatre) and The Fastest Clock in the Universe (Alma Tavern Theatre).

Richard Marsh - Writer and Performer

Richard's one-man show Skittles was commissioned for Radio 4 as Love & Sweets, and won Best Scripted Comedy in the BBC Audio Drama Awards. Dirty Great Love Story (co-written and -performed with Katie Bonna) won a Fringe First in Edinburgh before transferring to New York then the West End. Wingman sold out in Edinburgh before touring and is being developed with Big Talk for UK TV and then with CBS Studios for American TV. It has yet to be on actual TV. Richard created Radio 4 poetry sitcom Cardboard Heart, starring alongside Phil Daniels, Olivia Poulet, Jemima Rooper, Rebecca Scroggs, Russell Tovey and Sam Troughton. Richard is currently developing various TV projects and writing a musical adaptation of classic indie movie Son of Rambow (with Miranda Cooper and Nick Coler of Girls Aloud fame). He is a former London poetry slam champion.

Darrel Bailey - Alternate Performer

Darrel is a West Midlands actor who trained at Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts and most recently performed in Small Island (National). Other credits include As You Like It, The Merry Wives of Windsor, and Orsino / Sir Andrew Aguecheek in Twelfth Night (Open Bar), Oedipus (Almeida), Alice in Wonderland (Brockwell Park), Much Ado About Nothing (St Paul's, Covent Garden), and an immersive production of One Hundred Trillion (Dot Collective). Darrel has previously starred in Shadow and Bone (Netflix), Eastenders (BBC), and in several short films including Role, Fixing War In Post, A&E, and The Zero Hour.




