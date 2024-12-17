Review: TREVOR NELSON'S SOUL CHRISTMAS, The Royal Albert Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Bringing festive to the Royal Albert Hall since 2019, BBC Radio 2 DJ and MBE Trevor Nelson celebrates the fifth anniversary of his Soul Christmas concert series.

Having seen Trevor Nelson's Soul Christmas last year, this critic was excited to see what Nelson had in store for this one, and he more than delivered. With a range of talented soul and R'n'B singers at his disposal, Nelson's charisma shone throughout the night as he compiled a setlist capable of transcending generations. From soul anthems to disco to Christmas classics, there was at least one song the entire audience knew, and we made it known dancing and singing at the top of our lungs.

The Royal Albert Hall's setting complemented the setlist and soulful vibe of the night. With bright technicolour lights, snowy projections and two towering Christmas tress that added seasonal magic, this year's layout was a slightly changed as it now featured a standing area. There was a good reason for this - Nelson himself performed a funky DJ set after the main festivities.

I must praise musical director and conductor Troy Miller for his arrangements performed by the ever-stunning BBC Concert Orchestra. Capturing the funk people came for, he added a symphonic edge to the music radiated across the Royal Albert Hall. Miller even switched his conductor's baton to two drum sticks at one point for an epic drum solo in No Diggity. When you have someone who's performed drums for the likes of Amy Winehouse, of course you're going to use that opportunity to show off his skills.

Kenny Thomas kicked off the evening with his hits "Thinkin About Your Love" and "Outstanding", and a cover of "I Found Lovin'", which set the mood for the evening ahead. Some members of the always amazing Kingdom's Choir added gospel joy to the concert and gorgeous harmonies, particularly in "Joy to The World" and "Go Tell It On The Mountain".

Kathy Sledge, founder and lead singer of Sister Sledge, had a fabulous affair including "Lost In Music", even featuring four backup dancers who brought a burst of energy to her numbers. As you can't bring in someone as iconic as Sledge to perform only one setlist, she finished off the night with the ever-iconic "We Are Family" and "He's The Greatest Dancer".

Tony Momrelle's setlist was equal parts joyous and heartfelt. Starting with the aforementioned "No Diggity" that got everyone out of their seats, he paid tribute to the late Quincy Jones with "Rock With You", a song that encapsulates Jones' talent as a producer only he possessed. Afterwards he crooned to a soulful rendition of Nat King Cole's "The Christmas Song". Of course you can't have Trevor Nelson's Soul Christmas without an appearance from Chic member Kimberly Davis - one that almost didn't happen as she'd only arrived in London at 7AM that morning! Clad in a stunning bedazzled dress exclusively for the concert, her wardrobe was secondary to her powerhouse vocals that shone in numbers including Natalie Cole's "This Will Be" and a jazzed up "All I Want For Christmas Is You". Trevor Nelson's fifth Soul Christmas was a funky festive offering that showcases the communal power of music. Featuring a group of iconic soul and R'n'B singers doing what they do best, it was a joyous evening that lifted the Scroogiest of spirits. Don't worry if you missed out on attending - the concert will be airing on BBC Radio 2 this Christmas Day, then available on BBC Sounds! Photo Credits: Mica Blackwell

