Review: THE WAY OLD FRIENDS DO, Birmingham Rep Theatre

Beginning as a writer some decades into his acting career, Ian Hallard cites his motivations for The Way Old Friends Do, his first play, as providing a means for him to portray a dream role. Namely, Agnetha Fältskog, ABBA's girl with the golden hair. The pretext for Hallard, a 48-year-old Birmingham native, to play a leggy, blonde Swede proves surprisingly straightforward as a chance encounter with an old school friend sees them both embarking on a bold, spandex-clad venture.

A cancelled booking for an ABBA tribute at the local theatre is the only excuse needed to reprise their adolescent performance of the beloved Scandinavians' songs, this time with a twist - the men will play the women. With the stage set for a one night only ABBA tribute in drag, they must cast the two remaining members, choose an iconic look to emulate and pick a name not yet taken by their numerous contemporaries. For ABBA superfan Peter it's a labour of love, but will their friendship endure the glow of the spotlight or is pop-music history bound to repeat itself?

As with his recently produced, Horse-Play, Hallard finds tremendous comedy in coupling a likeable middle-aged gay character with a comparatively acerbic and vociferous companion whose incisive wit does not readily endear him to new acquaintances. In this instance, Hallard is the milder Peter, portrayed heartwarmingly while James Bradshaw is tremendous alongside as the perpetually indignant Edward. There is fantastic support too from Donna Berlin as a no-nonsense stage manager, Andrew Horton as a steely-eyed ABBA fan and Rose Shalloo as a charmingly nervous auditionee.

A scene-stealing turn, however, is given by Tariyé Peterside. Understudy to all three of the show's female roles, Peterside had been playing the role of Mrs Campbell, an accompanist for the local am-dram society, in the week leading up to press night and earned riotous laughs with her endearing delivery. Even when Bradshaw is performing a wholeheartedly committed interpretation of Frida's misguided "Gimme Gimme Gimme" dance break, Peterside's enthusiastic, low-energy background bop is side-splittingly funny.

Hallard reveals plenty of promise as a playwright, the easy comedy of the first act gives way to a dramatic series of genuinely surprising twists in the second ahead of a touchingly sentimental conclusion. If the dialogue is occasionally heavy-handed in its exposition, some blisteringly funny one-liners delivered by Bradshaw see that quickly forgiven.

With scene-transitions that might look abrupt on paper, a brilliant creative hack is found. Janet Bird (who also deisgned the costumes) has devised an ingenious set with a central revolve alternating between two identical semi-circles, pre-set with different furnishings. As the set turns to transport us between locations, topical ABBA tunes blast, punctuated by brilliant details from the ever indispensible lighting designer, Andrew Exeter.

More than just a marketing gimmick, Hallard has penned a genuine love letter to ABBA and his own affection for them is eminent. For the fellow die-hard enthusiasts, there is much of the music and even more trivia to enjoy, but when all is said and done it is ultimately a story about enduring friendship. As part of a National Tour, the play will visit London's Park Theatre, whereupon it will be possible to see no less than four ABBA themed shows in a long weekend. Of those, this might just be the sweetest.

The Way Old Friends Do is at Birmingham Rep Theatre until 4 March

Photo Credit: Darren Bell