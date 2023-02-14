Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Review: LIVE TO TELL: (A PROPOSAL FOR) THE MADONNA MUSICAL, Omnibus Theatre

Dizzyingly confusing and not the campy jukebox musical some may have mistaken it for

Feb. 14, 2023  
Review: LIVE TO TELL: (A PROPOSAL FOR) THE MADONNA MUSICAL, Omnibus Theatre

Review: LIVE TO TELL: (A PROPOSAL FOR) THE MADONNA MUSICAL, Omnibus Theatre What's in a title? Live To Tell: (A Proposal For) The Madonna Musical is an intriguing mouthful currently being staged at Omnibus Theatre in Clapham. An autobiographical piece, it acquaints its audience with Brian, an eccentric American writer living with HIV. As per the name of the play, he is also frantically putting together a pitch for a musical using Madonna's discography, a project he fears is being impeded by his current medication.

This is what Brian Mullin's play is really about: a writer grappling with his faltering creative process in the face of lingering trauma. A contemporary dialogue about living with HIV feels both refreshing and important. While the various theatrical epics which chart the 80s era epidemic retain their value, they offer little insight into the experience of people living the modern, undetectable virus.

But even if the central narrative is an interesting one, there is the worry some ticketholders may feel duped. Though it may be an ingenious marketing ploy, Mullin's eye-catching title also breeds expectation and while this play is many things, it is certainly not the campy jukebox musical some may have mistaken it for.

Of the show, Mullin has confessed that it is not so much about Madonna as what she symbolises, drawing inspiration from her enduring tenacity. In fact, The Queen of Pop is sprinkled throughout the piece, with her songs occasionally featured and recordings of her speaking voice recreated by the comedian and impressionist Nadya Ginsburg.

Mullin's greatest asset is his own effervescent charisma, he is instantly endearing and becomes passionately emotive when needed. Mullin plays what is described as a self-inspired role while Dan de la Motte morphs between a variety of supporting characters including his agent, boyfriend and an online hookup. Like the latter, de la Motte displays tremendous versatility.

Much like the artist it namedrops, Mullin's play frequently reinvents itself, with a shifting and adaptive tone that journeys far from the easy comedy it finds at the start as Brian pitches his musical to the pop icon, eagerly noting the importance of their shared Catholic upbringing. Near its conclusion, the play has become abstract, its relationship to reality vague. A sense of hysteria is effectively instilled but it comes with a side-effect: it's dizzyingly confusing.

Various moments would be more meaningful given richer context, these are the scenes which director Deirdre McLaughlin never quite makes sense of. Many questions, such as the early assertion that Brian isn't actually a Madonna superfan, go unaddressed and in place of a crystalising moment that provides revelatory insight to Mullin's unravelling is a brief, fourth wall breaking epilogue between the two actors.

What Brian Mullin has produced is evidently no Madonna musical, but a blisteringly raw and touchingly vulnerable exploration of his own compelling story. With some refinement to what feels like a promising draft, this play has the capacity to be both genuinely affecting and entertaining. It may yet live up to its name.

Live To Tell: (A Proposal For) The Madonna Musical is at the Omnibus Theatre until 18 February

Photo Credit: Harry Elletson




PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL Will Embark on UK and Ireland Tour Photo
PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL Will Embark on UK and Ireland Tour
PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL will embark on a UK and Ireland Tour opening at the Birmingham Alexandra Theatre on 17 October 2023. Casting and further venues will be announced soon.
Review: WINNERS CURSE at Park Theatre Photo
Review: WINNER'S CURSE at Park Theatre
The production makes a farce of geopolitical tensions and falls short in satire. It over-delivers its cheap gags and over-engages in silly audience interaction.
Owen Chaponda and Merryl Ansah Will Join THE LION KING in London This Spring Photo
Owen Chaponda and Merryl Ansah Will Join THE LION KING in London This Spring
The award-winning West End production of Disney’s THE LION KING will welcome Owen Chaponda (Back to the Future; The Colour Purple) and Merryl Ansah (Heathers; Crazy for You), who will step into the iconic roles of ‘Simba’ and ‘Nala’, this spring.
Cast Announced For RETROGRADE at the Kiln Theatre Photo
Cast Announced For RETROGRADE at the Kiln Theatre
With Zadie Smith’s The Wife of Willesden about to transfer to the US, Kiln Theatre has announced the full cast for the world première of Ryan Calais Cameron’s new play based on a true event in the life of actor Sidney Poitier in 1950s Hollywood – Ian Bonar (Bobby), Ivanno Jeremiah (Sidney), and Daniel Lapaine (Mr Parks).

From This Author - Mickey-Jo Boucher


Review: WE'LL ALWAYS HAVE PARIS, The Mill at SonningReview: WE'LL ALWAYS HAVE PARIS, The Mill at Sonning
January 30, 2023

Billed as a romantic comedy, the eye-catching poster artwork courtesy of Oink Creative seems to promise a sort of European '9 to 5', but upon closer inspection the play scarcely lives up to this colourful concept. What's the French for beige?
Review: WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?, Ustinov Studio, BathReview: WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?, Ustinov Studio, Bath
January 19, 2023

Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? is not an easy play to watch, rather a theatrical storm that must be endured with three contempt-filled acts making up a three and a half hour runtime.
Review: THE OCEAN AT THE END OF THE LANE, The LowryReview: THE OCEAN AT THE END OF THE LANE, The Lowry
December 21, 2022

Just over a year after the opening of its West End run at the Duke of York’s Theatre, the critically acclaimed production remains a singularly thrilling piece of storytelling.
Review: TOP HAT, The Mill at SonningReview: TOP HAT, The Mill at Sonning
November 28, 2022

West of London, the Mill at Sonning is hugged on either side by the Thames and neighbours George Clooney’s 17th century mansion. The venue, which provides all its audience members with a sumptuous buffet dinner before the evening’s entertainment, is currently hosting a toe-tapping revival of Top Hat, their 2021 Christmas show which has returned for more ovations.
Review: JEKYLL & HYDE, Reading Rep TheatreReview: JEKYLL & HYDE, Reading Rep Theatre
October 14, 2022

Audrey Brisson is a quirky intrigue at 4’10”. With little capacity to seem towering and imposing, Brisson has instead perfected the subtleties that are available to her, her ever widening eyes and steadily creeping sneer betray volumes about the conflict raging within the respectable Victorian gentlemen she portrays.
share