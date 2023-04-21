Review: THE SECRET LIFE OF BEES at Almeida Theatre

When the soft, glowing lights hit the stage at the Almeida Theatre, we're taken back to 1964, during the height of the civil rights movement.

While the winds of change blow through the country, they have stilled considerably when they reach the small, South-Carolina town where The Secret Life of Bees begins. Amid the sweltering heat, we see Rosaleen (Abiona Omonua), a Black maid, getting ready to register to vote, accompanied by Lily (Eleanor Worthington-Cox), a young white girl from an abusive household that she cares for. When Rosaleen is attacked, the pair decide to flee, stating that wherever they end up will be "Better Than This."

A postcard, once sent to Lily from her deceased mother, leads them to a small honey farm and into the home of three sisters, May (Danielle Fiamanya), June (Ava Brennan) and August (Rachel John). Here, multiple storylines blend, creating a plot thicker than Honey. Lily tries to discover more about her mother while falling for Zachary (Noah Thomas), a young man who works with the bees. When questioning the Sister's faith in the Black Madonna statue, they pray too; Rosaleen's journey is more spiritual, as she recaptures a faith she once lost.

Each of their Sister's has their own story to tell, too - all three are weighed down by grief, loss and anger, which manifest themselves differently in each woman. May is full of melancholy, often prone to tears - while June is cold and brunt, especially when it comes to turning down the frequent proposals of Neil (the ever charismatic and entertaining Tarrin Callender). August is maternal, trying to keep everyone around her safe, especially Zachary, who runs into trouble with the corrupt and racist police force in their small town.

As a result, it can sometimes feel like the plot, taken from Sue Monk Kidd's bestselling 2001 novel (adaptation by Lynn Nottage), takes precedence over character development, as there is too much happening at once for each character's arc to be explored fully. Rosaleen's character feels particularly overshadowed for much of the second act, despite being so crucial in the opening act - though this does come full circle toward the end of the production.

Despite the complicated web of plots, powerhouse performances from each and every performer on stage, coupled with an angsty yet soulful score from Duncan Sheik (Score) and Susan Birkenhead (Lyrics), make for an entertaining production.

Accompanied by a fantastic live band (orchestrations from John Clancy), there is a powerful atmosphere that lingers within the audience long after some of the songs have finished - and this is perhaps the performance's greatest asset.

Worthington-Cox is quietly endearing as Lily, a young woman who carries too much grief on her shoulders, giving an incredibly balanced performance. Abiona Omuna is equally compelling as Rosaleen, particularly during her song, "Sign My Name", in Act One, a number which arguably sets the tone for the rest of the production. Rachel John's maternal presence becomes a grounding force in the show as the other characters orbit around her.

Noah Thomas is also delightful as Zachary, with this coming to a head during the sweet, romantic duet between himself and Worthington-Cox, "What do You Love?". Here, Neil Austin">Neil Austin's lighting design really shines, creating a soft, dreamlike quality during this number.

With direction from Whitney White">Whitney White, the multiple plots reach their crescendo, landing on an ending that is much more hopeful than that of the original novel. Instead of loss and grief, the production ends on a softer note, celebrating love and sisterhood.

Overall, The Secret Life of Bees is a production that will resonate strongly with audiences of all ages.

The Secret Life of Bees at the Almeida Theatre until 27 May.

Photo Credit Marc Brenner