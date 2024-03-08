Review: FOR BLACK BOYS WHO CONSIDERED SUICIDE WHEN THE HUE GETS TOO HEAVY, Garrick Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



For Black Boys Who Have Considered Suicide When the Hue Gets Too Heavy is a rarity of theatre production, both in terms of on-stage reputation and its ability to sit with audiences long after the curtain call. An exploration of Black masculinity and all its intricacies, the play is led by six young Black men participating in a group therapy session.

As many will be aware, this is not the first time For Black Boys... has appeared on stage. Premiering at the New Diorama Theatre in 2021, For Black Boys... has since received rave reviews for productions at the Royal Court and the Apollo Theatre—and there’s a reason why its tenure within the London theatre scene is met with such a warm reception: it's fantastic.

Amid Anna Reid’s surrealist, luminous set, the play follows a non-episodic structure as conversations bleed into each other and new issues are confronted. Pacey and poignant, Ryan Calais Cameron's script artfully dissects issues of racism, mental health, sexual assault, and gang culture.

While there are times when the audience is allowed to sit in sadness with the young men, levity is provided through the play’s more comedic moments. These tonal shifts allow for a truly captivating and thought-provoking performance aided by skillful direction from Calais Cameron.

Dialogue is not the only narrative device utilised within the production - performers use their bodies to tell the story, too. Choreographed by Theophilus O. Bailey, movement sequences and dance numbers are carefully woven into the script. These moments (expertly choreographed and performed) are some of the production’s most profound sequences.

For Black Boys... is, at its core, an ensemble piece. While each character has a story to tell, there are countless moments where their experiences overlap or, at times, directly contradict each other. Throughout, there is a sense of unity shared between the performers - which, if omitted, would perhaps detract from the strength of the performance. Fortunately, that is not the case here, with each actor on stage giving an extraordinary performance.

Faultlessly switching between comedy and drama, pain and joy, there’s no shortage of talent within the ensemble (Tobi King Bakare, Shakeel Haakim, Fela Lufadeju, Albert Magashi, Mohammed Mansaray, and Posi Morakinyo). As a result, it's impossible to pick a stand-out performer from the line-up: they’re as fantastic together as they are alone.

In short, For Black Boys... is a stunning piece of theatre - bitingly relevant, endlessly crucial, and deeply moving.

For Black Boys... plays at Garrick Theatre until May 4.

Photo Credit: Johan Persson