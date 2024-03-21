Review: MONET X CHANGE: LIFE BE LIFEIN', Soho Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



While many will recognise Monét X Change from her numerous appearances on Ru Paul’s Drag Race, the story of what brought her to the stage is lesser known.

In her cabaret-style stand-up set, Monét X Change lifts the veil (or the wig) behind her larger-than-life persona, sharing some of the stories that made her who she is today. From a secret relationship with the school bad boy to studying opera and finding confidence in a karaoke bar (and maybe a few margaritas) - Monét is a charismatic and honest storyteller.

Fans of Drag Race will be well aware of Monét's comedic prowess, and those watching her for the first time will recognise this within minutes. However, amid expert comic timing and sharp wit, Monét also leaves moments for palpable vulnerability and heart. It's a Queer coming-of-age story that, at its core, many will relate to, and Monét isn’t afraid to be open and honest.

Monét X Change: Life be Lifein’ first premiered at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2023 to positive reviews, and it's clear to see why this show has been given a second life with both a run at the Soho Theatre and a US tour in the works. The show packs a lot into its 70-minute run time, and comedy and vulnerability are interwoven smoothly. References to Drag Race are also embedded throughout, including allusions to her rather memorable performance in the Talent Show.

While Life be Lifein' is largely an opportunity to showcase Monét's skills as a comedienne, there are numerous moments in which she showcases her (incredible) vocal talents, too. Operatically trained, Monét can skillfully manipulate her voice, moving from bass-baritone classical pieces to higher-pitched musical hits.

Life be Lifein' is simplistically staged, with lighting helping to set the tone for musical interludes or thematic shifts. However, this simplicity allows Monét to command the audience's full attention - and it's a spotlight that she simply thrives under.

In short, this is a stellar stand-up set, showcasing real skill and promise for any future work from Monét X Change.

Monét X Change: Life be Lifein’ plays at Soho Theatre until March 23.

Image Credit: Soho Theatre