Review: SISTERS OF MERSEY, Liverpool's Royal Court

Following the success of A Thong for Europe at Liverpool’s Royal Court in 2023, writer Jonathan Harvey and director Stephen Fletcher are back with another five star comedy hit - Sisters of Mersey.

The story follows Sister Petra and Sister Fionola, two nuns who have grown up in St Elmo’s Convent in Dingle as identical twins - but they soon discover they are not twins at all. When Sister Petra discovers she was separated from her twin at birth, she and Sister Fionola go on a journey to find Sister Petra’s identical twin - but not everything goes to plan!

From becoming involved in a heist, to battling a gangster and much more, writer Jonathan Harvey delivers twists, turns and thrilling action in this non-stop, two hour comedy gem.

I won’t say much about the story, as I don’t want to give you any spoilers. However, there are plenty of stand out moments in the show, including an opening news report scene that cleverly links to the final moments of the play - and lots of opportunities to sing along with the cast to eighties hits, as the story takes the audience on a journey from 2024 to 1986.

Sisters of Mersey opens with the iconic rock anthem "Livin’ on a Prayer", sang in brilliant harmony by Lindzi Germain (Sister Petra), Keddy Sutton (Sister Fionola), Emma Bispham (Mother Mary), Natalie Blair (Sister Josie), Gabriel Fleary (Sister Gabriella) and Keshia Santos (Sister Martha).

It is just one of a number of eighties hits in the show, including "Video Killed the Radio Star", "Come On Eileen" and "St Elmo’s Fire", which not only leave the audience singing along throughout the night, but are used cleverly to tell the backstories of the characters.

Musical numbers such as "Heaven is a place on earth" are effectively choreographed by movement director Carrie-Anne Ingrouille and see the cast using the entire stage to deliver flawless dance routines. There’s also some impressive acrobatics by Keshia Santos in act one, with cheers of applause erupting from the audience as Santos performed impressive backflips onstage.

The story unfolds on a beautiful set designed by Mark Walters, who previously designed the set for Fletcher’s Mam I’m ‘Ere. Adorned with miniature buildings and lights that show the stars in the sky, it is a intricately detailed set that can quickly change from the inside of the convent, to the home of Sister Petra’s twin and later, a famous department store where the heist takes place - all while showing the streets of Liverpool and passing of time in the day. This keeps the story moving along at a good pace and allows the scenes to flow seamlessly from one to the other.

There are even panels that lift to give the audience a glimpse of the sensational band (Carl Dillon, Libby Molloy and Joe Smithson), who provide the music for the show’s sing along soundtrack.

Jamie Jenkins once again provides well thought out video design for multiple scenes including the heist. The video design is particularly effective during act one when Sister Petra meets her twin sister for the first time, allowing a smooth transition for Lindzi Germain to quickly change from playing Eileen to Sister Petra at the end of the scene.

Whether its Fleary’s impressive multi-rolling as identical twins Iggy and Ziggy, Sutton’s comic timing (including her memorable Cilla Black impression that has delighted Liverpool’s Royal Court audiences throughout the years), Germain’s witty one liners and hilarious dialogue delivery, or Bispham, Blair and Santos’ pitch-perfect rendition of "Video Killed the Radio Star", every cast member gives their all from start to finish.

With two hit comedies at Liverpool’s Royal Court, I hope that Jonathan Harvey and Stephen Fletcher will be back for another in the future.

Until then, get down to Liverpool’s Royal Court to enjoy this fantastically funny, fabulous, five star comedy. You won’t want to miss it.

Sisters of Mersey is at Liverpool's Royal Court until 3 August

Photo credit: L1 Photography

