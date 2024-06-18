Review: SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL, Dominion Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article







After a gruelling few years of cancellations and Covid, Bill Buckhurst's production of Sister Act The Musical was first enjoyed at the Hammersmith Apollo in 2022. Having opened in March 2024 at the Dominion Theatre, a new cast continues the success of this pacy, slick and hugely enjoyable production.

The 1992 film starred Whoopi Goldberg as Deloris Van Cartier, a streetwise lounge singer who is forced into a witness protection programme in a convent after she sees her gangster boyfriend commit murder.

This is a big show for a big theatre and now has some heavenly new cast members taking over. Beverley Knight has some of the biggest musical theatre shoes to fill, but Alexandra Burke more than delivers as the latest Deloris with a powerhouse performance. Burke brims with sass and huge amounts of attitude. Alan Menken and Glenn Slater's songs bring out all the soul and depth of her beautiful voice. Her rendition of "Raise Your Voice" is a standout, helped in no small part by the buzzy live band, working their socks off in the pit.

Ruth Jones has really settled into her role as Mother Superior; a firmly Welsh no-nonsence nun whose bed socks are embroidered with a Red Dragon. Her singing voice is still not the strongest on stage, but her charm, charisma and wit more than compensate.

Lesley Joseph is hilarious as the curmudgeonly Sister Mary Lazarus who is infected by the thrill of the music to become a rapper. Joseph is so good that her role feels a little small for her talents here. It is a similar story for Lemar, who plays cartoon villain Curtis Jackson. His voice is rich with feeling, but he feels underused and rather one-dimentional as a character.

The wonderful Lizzie Bea is angelic as Sister Mary Robert who gives an incredible rendition of "The Life I Never Had". Her high notes almost take the roof off. Lee Mead is hugely likeable as he takes over from Clive Rowe as cop Eddie. His pining for Deloris is palpable and he revels in his performance of "I Could Be That Guy".

The show conitinues to feel very comfortable on the vast stage of the Dominion. Five disco balls twinkle around the stage and Morgan Large's impressive set works hard with Tim Mitchell's disco-inspired lighting to create a real visual spectacular.

Energetic, vibrant, funny and wise. This musical is heaven-sent.

Read our review of the show's previous cast here.

Sister Act The Musical is booking at the Dominion Theatre until 31 August

Photo Credits: Johan Persson

