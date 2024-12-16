Review Roundup: Le Gateau Chocolat's MUSICALS MAYHEM at The Soho Thetare

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Le Gateau Chocolat is taking to the main stage at London's Soho Theatre this festive season, in an all new showtune spectacular - Musicals Mayhem. The production will run to Saturday 11th January 2025.

With a Musical Theatre mega-memory as deep as his vocal range, Le Gateau Chocolat is your one-stop Musicals Juke Box, and he's ready to give it all to you this festive season…

With all the feels from Follies to Frozen, Sound of Music to The Snowman - Gateau is ready to feed his audiences every coco-covered Chocolat showtune in his box. Expect a mountain of laughs, a stream of nostalgia, and a tug at the heartstrings, as Gateau crams all of the musicals you know and love into one hour of high kicks, high drag and high glamour. Serving Do-Re-Mi with Hi-La-Ri-Tea (a drink with jam and bread).

Musicals Mayhem comes as part of Le Gateau Chocolat's long standing collaboration with Soho Theatre, with previous productions showcased at Dean Street including A Night At The Musicals, Now That's What We Call Musicals with Jonny Woo, ICONS and more. See what the critics are saying...

Arifa Akbar, The Guardian: But it is the serious stuff that brings the vocal highlights, such as a rendition of Walking in the Air, when he transforms into a gorgeously ornate silver snowflake and infuses the song with a majestic ache of emotion. And his ability to hold a note – so long it leaves “you” gasping for breath – seems extraordinary and effortless, however many times you have seen or heard it before.

Alan Fitter, LondonTheatre 1: During the show Le Gateau Chocolat, tells us he’s half the drag artist he used to be (it seems he’s lost 55kg recently) and whether this has affected his voice, only he will know. I’ve seen him before in cabaret and his vocal range from the very bottom to the very top was astounding but some of that was missing last night in a ramshackle show that didn’t work on many levels. It’s called Le Gateau Chocolat: Musicals Mayhem – it’s more like Le Gateau Chocolat: Musicals Chaos!

Penny, Theatre and Tonic: Putting on increasingly flamboyant costumes as the show progressed, Gateau finished with a spectacular take on the Christmas classic, “Walking in the Air”, again bringing his rich bass to the traditional boy soprano song. The staging was fabulous with lighting and a large, billowing white parachute giving the impression of our silver sequinned diva taking to the skies in a fitting end to an hour of camp festivities. With enough chaos to justify its claim of Mayhem, this is a hugely enjoyable hour from a talented entertainer whose presence and performance feels like a warm hug.

Reader Reviews