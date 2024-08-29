Review Roundup: DEATH OF ENGLAND: CLOSING TIME at @sohoplace

Clint Dyer and Roy Williams' three state of the nation plays, Death of England: Michael, Death of England: Delroy and Death of England: Closing Time are being performed together in the West End for the very first time as a unique theatrical event for a strictly limited season @sohoplace theatre.

Performances for Death of England: Michael began on 15 July, Death of England: Delroy began on 23 July and Death of England: Closing Time began on 22 August. All three plays will be performed in rep until 28 September.

See what the critics are saying about Death of England: Closing Time

Alexander Cohen, BroadwayWorld: It only premiered last October, but Death of England: Closing Time, the final chapter in Roy Williams and Clint Dyer’s state of the nation triptych, not only retains its spine-frosting freshness, but feels more dangerous than ever. Not just because it dives headfirst into the socio-political quagmire of race and identity in 21st Century Britain when the very same dynamics disentangled on stage fuelled violent riots on streets across the country. But because it dares to argue that love shines through storm clouds of hatred.

Arifa Akbar, The Guardian: The cast juggle between multiple characters deftly but the tone is too screamy for the tension to build, and some deliveries are so fast that lines are swallowed. Several of the high moments of the play are lost to this, including Carly’s bombshell social-media rant. You glimpse a stronger, more searing play in a few scenes, such as Denise’s sabre-sharp diatribe on King Charles’s coronation (“A 74-year-old man is being showered with a billion quid’s worth of stolen bling”). But these are individual vignettes that do not gel as a whole, the action too hectic yet too long and loose.

Fiona Mountford, iNews: It is fascinating to watch Carly and Denise mark out their respective territory in opposing diagonal corners of the stage, as if they are boxers preparing for a fight. In myriad ways they are precisely this, as they gradually recount their own versions of events of business disaster. This is a frustratingly centrifugal narrative, with long digressions into past events of often dubious relevance; the protracted account of a fraught family viewing of the King’s coronation left me twitching in frustration. What, we long to know, sounded the death knell for the shared space that housed Carly’s flower shop and Denise’s West Indian café?

Suzi Feay, Financial Times: In the previous plays, Thomas Coombes and Paapa Essiedu played brilliantly in the round, spinning and gambolling with manic eye contact to engage the whole audience. Doherty and Duncan-Brewster are no less charismatic and compelling, but the points when the pair turn in and interact are like a vortex, sucking the attention away from the viewer. It doesn't help that the banter, delivered at volume and high velocity, is sometimes hard to catch. At 100 minutes (no interval) the play could last half as long again if the pair weren't chatting at warp speed. It's an extraordinary feat of stamina and agility nonetheless.