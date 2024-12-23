Review: PLEASE RIGHT BACK, Southbank Centre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Somewhere in that creative space between cinema and live drama, Please Right Back looks at family, fantasy and the place fiction plays in difficult times. The latest animated tale from innovative company 1927 is described as a “twisted little story”. How much of it is completely true or not - and how much that matters or not - is left to the audience. It’s all something of a reverse-Fargo in that it clings to the pretense of fiction while pointing to actual events that influenced the writing.

We meet Mr E (Stefan Davis) as he sets off from work on a strange mission from his boss. He needs to deliver a briefcase but, along the way, he has fantastic encounters, all of which pull him further and further away from home. He documents his adventures in letters to his teenage daughter Kim (Chardae Phillips) and younger son Davy (created through animation and voiced by Davey Patrick Copley). Meanwhile, their mother (Jenny Wills) holds down the fort and deals with nosy neighbours and the interfering Sally (Lara Cowin).

The cast of four humans all take on multiple roles and fight for space on stage with the numerous graphically projected characters. There are massive dollops of whimsy thrown at us at times but directors Suzanne Andrade and Esme Appleton keep the pacy plot firmly grounded. This is in no small part to Please Right Back being inspired by Andrade’s childhood. The superb acting engages us every which way, pulling us both into the bizarreness of Mr E’s escapade as well as more emotional challenges felt by the rest of his family as they await his return.

It’s no surprise that this work is part of the GCSE and A-Level. The rug-pull towards the end of the first half when we discover what is really behind is executed with precision. One minute we’re on a jolly journey, the next minute plunged into a far darker situation and from there nothing is the same. That we go from that point to finish at an uplifting and credible place by the end is little short of magical. It’s not just the impressive visuals that make this latest effort from 1927 such a memorable coup de théâtre.

The technology is clever enough to bring the action to vivid life and plays a supporting role throughout. The advent of AI should mean that the tech wizardry behind shows like this brilliantly creative work can be designed and produced quicker and cheaper, leaving the humans in charge of acting and writing. What that means for the wonderful visual artists in the theatre industry is anyone’s guess but it’s a rare that an advance in technology comes without opportunities to cut costs and create new avenues of employment.

Please Right Back continues at the Purcell Room, Southbank Centre until 5 January.

Photo credit: Andrew Perry

Reader Reviews