Review: PEAKY BLINDERS UNDERWORLD, Arches London Bridge

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Peaky Blinders might have ended its original televisual reign with a film earlier this year, but its universe keeps expanding, with a sequel already in the works. Theatre has also had its fair share of the Blinders in the shape of a spectacular dance event by Rambert titled The Redemption of Thomas Shelby. Peaky’s venture into immersive theatre started in Camden in 2022 with The Rise, but it’s now time for the “official Peaky Blinders experience” to open in Central London.

Enter the Garrison Tavern, situated right next to London Bridge Station. You can visit Thomas Shelby’s infamous pub, have a drink and mingle with the Brummie gangsters, or you can step through its back door and jump headfirst into The Underworld. The streets of Small Heath come to life with a variety of shifty characters and exciting assignments. The fans are going to adore Peaky Blinders Underworld.

Decently priced (£26.95 for a ticket is, unfortunately, almost unheard of these days!), it delivers a 360° choose-your-own-adventure immersion. Armed with a little booklet, you’re let loose inside a gorgeous and meticulously detailed set. You can race horses, drop by Mr. Zhang’s dry cleaning brothel, and even play games at the Fairground. There are 13 tasks to explore for each hour-long slot–ranging from relaxing in the opium den to dealing with Alfie Solomon–and one main mission you’re suggested to undertake.

It all can have a slightly overwhelming kick-off. The space is appropriately dark and noisy, and the information load is hefty. It takes a while to wrap your head around everything you can do inside, but it’s a smooth ride once you’ve chosen the path you want to pursue. All the while, the Peaky boys will interact and advise you if you find yourself at a loss. The cast is remarkable, drawling in the idiosyncratic accent made famous internationally by the Shelby family, but Tommy is unsurprisingly absent during your time in the Underworld, he’s “in America on business”.

Decentring the narrative from the IP’s protagonist is clever, especially now that his plot has officially concluded and the world of Peaky is moving forward. It also bestows the audience with full agency: you can follow the instructions, but you can simply roam around. It’s worth mentioning that you don’t necessarily need to have seen the show to appreciate the production. Having a smattering of what the series is about will obviously help you get into character, but this project doesn’t have much to do with any of the show’s storylines.

It’s engaging, well-designed, fully immersive, and thoroughly considered. It distinguishes itself among a list of “immersive” cash-grabs, actually providing a unique experience to its patrons. So, grab your newsboy cap, the Arches are under new management… by order of the Peaky Blinders.

Peaky Blinders Underworld runs at Arches London Bridge until 30 December.

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