Review: COME DINE WITH ME THE MUSICAL, Turbine Theatre

Come Dine With Me is one of those low-key cooking competitions that captured the nation’s heart for almost 20 years. Following four polar opposite contestants scoring each other’s dinner parties, the quiet oh-so British drama found in its premise feels ripe for the musical treatment.

Co-created by the TV show’s producers Neil Butler and Genevieve Welch, did this production straight from Edinburgh Fringe avoid having all the grace of a reversing dump truck with no tyres on?

Producer Mary, sound guy Teddy and camera guy Roy are stressed out making Come Dine With Me’s landmark 1000th episode in Little Stonking. Desperate to make this one a ratings juggernaut, a saboteur risks ruining everything behind the scenes.

Photo credit: Mark Senior

Unlike the recent Great British Bake-Off Musical, Come Dine With Me: The Musical leans into parody comedy yet Sam Norman’s writing loses the core elements of what people love about its TV counterpart. David Lamb’s iconically sarcastic voiceover is absent, there are no snide comments when it’s revealed a meal isn’t all made from scratch, and the cattiness feels sanitised despite so much room for laughs from their clashing personalities. There are some hidden references including the infamous whisk meme and contestants tactically scoring low, but it lacks the same bite that makes viewers continue coming to the TV show.

With how quick the hour-long run time flies by, the stakes feel low and its characters underbaked as it focuses on the producers’ behind the scenes and personal drama, namely Teddy trying to gain confidence. It is a shame because whenever the musical focuses on the show’s contestants, Francophile Barbara, Vegan Club member Ernest, ‘Pork Pie King’ Duncan and champagne girl Janey, that’s where the material and songs shine.

Photo credit: Mark Senior

Catchy and filled with clever word play, Aaron Nihal King’s music and Sam Norman’s lyrics are also where Come Dine With Me: The Musical could have benefitted with more time as one follows the other in quick succession. Andrew Beckett’s fast-paced direction and George Lyons’ energetic choreography however keep them from overstaying their welcome.

Whatever misgivings in the character’s writing are made up for by its wonderful cast who all nail the comedy. Danielle Coombe (The Witches), Tom Bowen and Harry Chandler set the scene as the producing trio fumbling with their equipment while speaking with the audience before the show, including a real life Come Dine With Me contestant at press night. Chandler in particular is winning as dorky Teddy, making his character arc feel endearing even if it could have been trimmed for time.

Photo credit: Mark Senior

Kim Ismay is deliciously delightful as Barbara while Paul Hazel makes Duncan’s carnivore filled number a highlight. Leo Udvarlakey makes Ernest’s Gen-Z vegan stereotype funny enough and Sophie Hutchinson shows off her lovely vocals as Janey. They are all absolutely ridiculous, but you know you’ve met someone like them at one point.

There’s potential for Come Dine With Me: The Musical to become a Michelin-starred delight, and its Edinburgh Fringe production has the foundations for it. The cast are all great, the writing has its moments and the songs are catchy. It just needs more time to simmer and extra spice to give it that kick.

Come Dine With Me: The Musical runs at the Turbine Theatre until September 29

Photo credits: Mark Senior

