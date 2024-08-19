Review: BBC PROMS: PROM 38: STRAVINSKY'S 'FIREBIRD', Royal Albert Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



With the inclusion of several beloved all-time classics and an exceptional new cello concerto by Spanish composer Francisco Coll, the 38th 2024 BBC Prom marks a tremendous success for conductor Tianyi Lu.

The concert kicks off with Paul Dukas’s "The Sorcerer’s Apprentice", always a popular addition to any programme even before its incorporation in Disney’s "Fantasia" in 1940. Inspired by Johann Wolfgang von Goethe’s poem of the same name, it stands in the same tradition as tone poems by composers such as Liszt, Debussy, or Strauss. It’s a dazzling piece, full of colour and vivaciousness, and even humour. Tianyi Lu unfolds the opus at a deliberate pace, paying complete attention to every detail with a keen sense of necessary dynamics to bring it to life.

Next in line is the UK premiere of Francisco Coll’s "Cello Concerto" (2021-2). An intense burst of creativity during the Covid pandemic encouraged Coll to compose this artwork for cellist Sol Gabetta. It comprises four movements that are performed without a break, giving it a rather unified character, especially considering the second and third acts are similarly slower with a lyrical, melancholic mentality. The orchestration is airy and emphasises the soloist spectacularly well - quite a treat since Gabetta’s performance is superb. All of the parts feel deserved with an imaginative energy that carries the composition.

After the interval, the BBC Symphony Orchestra treats the audience to "Preludio sinfonico", composed by Giacomo Puccini when he was just 18 years old. The score is rich, very sombre with more than a fair share of Wagnerian influence. While the piece’s lyricism still evokes a lot of Puccini’s individuality, it lacks some of his distinctiveness. It’s phenomenal, however, and easy to listen to. Tianyi Lu balances it just right, building towards the climax with grace pacing.

Tianyi Lu

Igor Stravinsky’s "The Firebird" rounds off the concert, in particular the 1945 suite. Written as a ballet, this terrific piece - influenced by Slavic folklore - features vigorous and dramatic music. It repeats, almost leitmotif-like, various melodies and harmonies to evoke characters and plot, delivered in an exciting, warm score that is often a thrilling experience, particularly nearing the end. It’s a complicated ballet with a lot going on, and Tianyi Lu masters it skilfully with a strong impression of equilibrium.

Throughout the Prom, Tianyi Lu is a sight to behold, with an acuteness in her fluid technique that is both lively but also precise, with a great interest in mastering musical expression. Putting a new twist on masterpieces is a challenge for young artists. But she triumphs by infusing them with potent emotion and offering a brilliant interpretation.

The BBC Proms continues at the Royal Albert Hall until 14 September

Photo Credits: BBC / Chris Christodoulou

