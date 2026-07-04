Review: ANNE OF GREEN GABLES, London Children's Ballet

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They say never work with children or dogs in the entertainment world, which sounds like good advice. However, Jenna Lee, choreographer and co-artistic director of London Children's Ballet, ignores this adage. She takes on the seemingly impossible task of wrangling 54 youngsters from as young as 9 to perform in a revival of Anne of Green Gables at Sadlers Well's West End venue, the Peacock Theatre.

Premiered four years ago, it's a wise decision to reprise this classic children's favourite about Anne – a feisty, red-haired, 11-year-old orphan, who's sent in error (they wanted a strong boy who could help on their farm) to Matthew and Marilla Cuthbert in the fictional town of Avonlea on Prince Edward Island. The ballet, composed by Gus Nicholson, is based on Canadian author LM Montgomery's popular children's book that has sold 50 million copies round the world.

Over-imaginative Anne gets into all manner of scrapes, including giving her gentle friend Diana (a charming Berta Lesmes) currant wine instead of cordial and on her first day at school. A further misdemeanour is breaking her slate over Gilbert Blythe's head after he makes fun of her red hair and calls her Carrots. Blythe is played by a promising Illia Bondarenko, so watch this space.

Illia Bondarenko as Gilbert Blythe and Amelie French as Anne Shirley

Photo credit: ASH

The storyline sticks pretty close to the book, which will be a help to younger members of the audience who have read it, conveying many themes they can relate to. Anne has to make new friends, cope with bullies, worry about doing well in exams and learn to fit into a whole new world.

Amelie French is a bright-eyed and exceedingly capable Anne. She expertly expresses the wide range of Anne's emotions through the magic of dance – from her sense of unfairness at having to apologise to discourteous neighbour Rachel Lynde (Farrah Katic), to her deep sadness when John Holden's tender-hearted Matthew (SPOILER ALERT) unexpectedly dies of a heart attack.

Using groups of children to represent the beautiful blossoms Anne admires on her first journey to Avonlea and later to mourn Matthew's demise is a clever device that enchants the audience, while rolling out the story at the same time.

Blossoms in Anne of Green Gables

Photo credit: ASH

There are a number of other notable performances from this talented young cast, such as small Folashade Marah punching above her weight as Bluebird, Isabelle Foster in her role as young Anne in the orphanage and a wonderfully flirty Prissy Andrews by Orla Gilmore. I was also won over by Joshua Moisey and Elena Samonigg von Staszewski's gorgeous pas de deux while playing Mr and Mrs Allen.

Joshua Moisey and Elena Samonigg von Staszewski as the Allens

Photo credit: ASH

My only gripe is the acts are somewhat unbalanced, with the longer first act stronger than the second, which tries to stuff too much into too little time. And I miss one of my favourite scenes when Anne disastrously dyes her hair black, but maybe that's too difficult to pull off in a ballet.

Berta Lesmes as Diana Barry and Amelie French as Anne Shirley



Accolades to these hard-working young dancers, who spent six months preparing for this full-length, professional production. And to the team at London Children's Ballet, a charity that makes it possible for these children to perform in the West End with a live orchestra (thanks goes to conductor Philip Hesketh) – for free.

As well as offering such a valuable opportunity to up-and-coming dancers, London Children's Ballet also tours with smaller casts and offers annually 2,000 tickets for only £1 each to primary school children from disadvantaged areas. At a time when education budgets are stretched and are lessening or even erasing many of the arts subjects and activities, we need London Children's Ballet more than ever.

Anne of Green Gables runs until 5 July

Photo credits: ASH

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