Regent's Park Open Air Theatre Announce Full Casting For A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

Regent's Park Open Air Theatre have today announced full casting for A Midsummer Night's Dream (28 June - 27 July). Directed by Dominic Hill, Artistic Director of Citizen's Theatre, Glasgow, the production features Amber James as Hippolyta/Titania, Kieran Hill (Theseus/Oberon), Susan Wokoma (Bottom) and Myra McFadyen (Puck).

Also featuring: Remy Beasley (Helena), Gabrielle Brooks (Hermia) Michael Elcock (Lysander) and Pierro Niel-Mee (Demetrius), the cast also includes: Liz Crowther (Starveling), Joshua Miles (Flute), Lee Mengo (Snout), Tomi Ogbaro (Snug) and Gareth Snook (Qunice/Egeus), with Matthew James Hinchliffe, Mei Mac, Simon Oskarsson, Yana Penrose and Emily Rose-Salter (Fairies).

Shakespeare's fantastical fable of desire, confusion, jealousy and growing up. Through live music, playful adventure and physical invention, see the lovers' world transformed into a place of magic, laughter and healing, as we journey into the woods.

Joining Director Dominic Hill are Rachael Canning (Designer), Emily-Jane Boyle (Movement Director), Paddy Cunneen (Composer), Ben Ormerod (Lighting Designer) and Simon Baker and Jay Jones (Co-Sound Designers). Casting is by Vicky Richardson, and Barbara Houseman is the Season Associate Director (Voice and Text).

Amber James (Hippolyta/Titania) has previously appeared in Troilus And Cressida, Dido, Queen of Carthage (RSC), Titus Andronicus and Antony and Cleopatra (RSC/Barbican). Other theatre credits include: A Streetcar Named Desire (English Touring Theatre) and Two Gentlemen of Verona (Shakespeare's Globe/International Tour).

Kieran Hill (Theseus/Oberon) recently appeared in Votes for Women (New Vic Theatre, Newcastle-under-Lyme). Other recent credits include: Worst Wedding Ever (Salisbury Playhouse), To Dream Again (Theatr Clwyd) The Shepherd's Life (Theatre by the Lake), Edmund in King Lear (Citizen's Theatre, Glasgow) and numerous appearances at Bolton Octagon, including: Long Day's Journey Into Night, An Inspector Calls, Piaf, The Glass Menagerie, Tull and Of Mice and Men.

Susan Wokoma (Bottom) has previously appeared in Labour of Love (Noel Coward), A Raisin in the Sun (Sheffield Crucible), Game, Dream Pill (Almeida), Hotel (National Theatre), Julius Caesar and Henry IV (Donmar Warehouse/NYC) and Three Birds (Royal Exchange, Manchester/Bush) for which she received an Offie Award nomination for Best Female Performance. Television credits include: Chewing Gum, Crazyhead (for which she was selected by BAFTA as a Breakthrough Brit), Porters and the forthcoming Channel 4 comedy series, Year of the Rabbit.

Myra McFadyen (Puck) recently appeared in A Christmas Carol (Old Vic). Other theatre credits include: Rhinoceros (Royal Lyceum, Edinburgh), Hay Fever and The Choir (Citizens Theatre, Glasgow), and her numerous credits for National Theatre of Scotland include Macbeth, also Lincoln Centre, New York. On film credits include: The Sopranos, The Kid Who Would be King, Mamma Mia!: Here We Go Again and Mamma Mia!

The 2019 season at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre also includes Our Town (16 May - 8 June), the opera Hansel and Gretel (14 - 22 June) in a co-production with English National Opera, and Evita (2 August - 21 September). Their award-winning production of Jesus Christ Superstar plays a 60-performance season at the Barbican Theatre (4 July - 24 August).





