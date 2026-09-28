Rachel Zegler Will Perform Concert Residency at @sohoplace

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Rachel Zegler will return to London for a concert residency at @sohoplace from Tuesday 5 to Sunday 17 January 2027.

Rachel Zegler – Live in London is produced by Lambert Jackson with Musical Supervision and Arrangements by Adam Hoskins. Best-known for her star turn as Eva Perón in Jamie Lloyd’s revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's Evita and as Maria in Steven Spielberg’s film adaptation of West Side Story, Golden Globe and Olivier Award-winner Rachel Zegler will perform her most intimate shows to date.

Last seen in London with her sold-out concert debut at the London Palladium and her acclaimed performance as Cathy Hiatt in the concert version of Jason Robert Brown’s The Last Five Years, Rachel Zegler takes centre stage in the West End once more with her sublime vocals and extraordinary stage presence.

Taking place in the unique setting of London’s @sohoplace, where no seat is more than six rows from the stage, the production will bring audiences closer than ever.

Jamie Lambert, CEO of Lambert Jackson said, “Being able to bring Rachel back to London, the city that showed her so much love during Evita, her solo shows and The Last Five Years, is a wonderful next step in our partnership. We are thrilled to be presenting Rachel in her first residency, a landmark moment for any artist and one which demonstrates the extraordinary connection she has built with audiences. It is richly deserved - she is a rare talent.”

Nica Burns said “We are delighted to welcome the extraordinarily talented artist, Rachel Zegler, in our first concert residency @sohoplace. Up close and personal in our beautiful intimate auditorium, her performance will be an unforgettable experience. Thank you to Rachel and her wonderful producers, Lambert Jackson.”

Presale opens at 10am on 30th September. To register for Presale Access please sign up to the @sohoplace Newsletter by clicking here. The sign-up Will Close at 11pm on Tuesday 29th September. General On Sale opens at 12pm on 30th September.

About Rachel Zegler

Rachel Zegler is a dynamic actress and singer who has already established herself as a trailblazer of her generation. At only 17 years old, Rachel earned the role of María Vasquez for Steven Spielberg's new adaptation of West Side Story out of 30,000 auditions. The film captured Rachel's motion picture debut and earned her an NBR Award for Best Actress along with a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical.

On stage, Rachel has solidified her place as a powerhouse with her Olivier Award-winning turn as Eva Perón in Jamie Lloyd's revival of Evita at the London Palladium. Her performance became a viral sensation as hundreds gathered nightly outside the theatre to watch her perform from the balcony, and her final production broke the record for the longest standing ovation in the Palladium's history, at nine minutes long.

Before that, Rachel made her Broadway debut in Sam Gold's Romeo + Juliet, starring opposite Kit Connor with music by Jack Antonoff. The modern-day, Gen-Z-inflected adaptation broke ticket sale records generating $3.1 million in under 24 hours, the highest single on-sale date for a play in Shubert history, and by the end of its run had recorded the youngest ticket-buying audience in Broadway history.

On the big screen, she has starred as Snow White in Disney's live-action remake, making her one of the first Latina actresses to lead a live-action Disney film. Rachel received critical praise for her performance, and the film reached #1 on Disney+. Before that, she led The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes as Lucy Gray Baird alongside Viola Davis, Peter Dinklage, and Hunter Schafer, which opened at #1 at the box office worldwide. Her performance earned her the Best Action Movie Star Award at the People's Choice Awards. She has also been seen in A24's disaster comedy Y2K, the superhero film Shazam! Fury of the Gods opposite Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu and lent her voice to Netflix's animated feature Spellbound opposite Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem.

Rachel’s upcoming films include She Gets It From Me opposite Marissa Tomei and Lin Manuel Miranda’s Octet with an incredible ensemble including Amanda Seyfried, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Tramell Tillman. It was also just announced that she will star in Last Dance directed by visionary filmmaker Karim Aïnouz opposite Ben Platt, who will also contribute original music.

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