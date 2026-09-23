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Photos: TWELFTH NIGHT In Rehearsal at Sheffield Theatres

Jamie Glover’s new production of the Shakespeare comedy will run October 10–31 at the Crucible.

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Sheffield Theatres have released rehearsal images ahead of the opening of a brand-new production of William Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night directed by Jamie Glover (The Homecoming) which plays at the Crucible from Sat 10 – Sat 31 October 2026.

Mathew Horne (Gavin & Stacey) plays Malvolio, alongside the same company of actors who have just concluded their run of King Lear directed by TITAS HALDER and featuring Ian McDiarmid (Star Wars), also at the Crucible. Completing their double-bill of Shakespeare plays isDavid Birrell as Feste, James Chetwood as Sir Andrew Aguecheek, Mark Holgate as Antonio, Christopher Jordan as Valentine/Second Officer, Justina Kehinde as Olivia, Hazel Monaghan as Actor-Musician, Harry Redding as Sebastian, Max Revell as Curio, Jay Saighal as Fabian, Bebe Sanders as Viola, Sachin K Sharma as Sea Captain/First Officer, Fode Simbo as Orsino, Milo Twomey as Sir Toby Belch and Katie Wimpenny as Maria.

The full creative team for Twelfth Night are Director Jamie Glover, Set & Costume Designer Amanda Stoodley, Lighting Designer Richard Howell, Composer & Musical Director Genevieve Dawson, Sound Designer Raffaela Pancucci, Movement Director Charlotte Broom, Casting Director Matilda James, Associate Director Vicky Moran, Voice & Text Coach Barbara Houseman and Assistant Director Marc Small.

Tickets at sheffieldtheatres.co.uk.

Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan

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Hazel Monaghan

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Sachin K Sharma, Max Revell, Milo Twomey

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Members of the company

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Members of the company

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Milo Twomey and Katie Wimpenny

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Mathew Horne and Milo Twomey

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Jamie Glover

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Mathew Horne

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Jay Saighal and Katie Wimpenny

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Fode Simbo

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Justina Kehinde

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Bebe Sanders

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Christopher Jordan

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James Chetwood

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Mark Holgate

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Max Revell

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Members of the company

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David Birrell

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Members of the company

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Harry Redding

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Sachin K Sharma

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