Photos: WICKED Celebrates 20th Anniversary in London With 'Pink' and 'Green' Performances

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WICKED celebrated its 20th anniversary in London on Sunday 27th September and raised a toast to all things Ozian with a weekend of celebratory performances. Check out all new West End character photography as well as photos from the anniversary weekend below!

On Saturday 26th September, the production delighted in all things ‘Glinda’ and ‘Elphaba’ with ‘Pink’ (matinee) and ‘Green’ (evening) performances. In addition to a special photo booth with a custom-made backdrop inspired by Wicked created by TodayTixGroup and costume displays throughout the theatre, both events were attended by alumni witches who shared memories of their time in the show before the curtain went up.

Lydia Gerrard (current West End Standby for ‘Glinda’) led the ‘Glinda’ speech, and was joined onstage by alumni ‘Glindas’ recounting the magic of stepping into the bubble. They included Gina Beck, Dianne Pilkington, Savannah Stevenson, Helen Woolf and original West End Glinda, Helen Dallimore. Ahead of the evening performance Laura Emmitt (current West End Alternate ‘Elphaba’) welcomed Louise Dearman, Cassidy Janson and Laura Pick, to celebrate their experiences playing the green girl. Zizi Strallen ‘Glinda’ and Emma Kingston ‘Elphaba’ rounded out each event with a speech after their respective performances.

The weekend concluded with a gala performance attended by alumni company members on Sunday 27th September.

On Wednesday 23rd September, Wicked welcomed its 14 millionth guest to The Apollo Victoria Theatre. The show, currently the 9th longest-running in West End history, has played more than 7,700 performances in London.

The current London company stars Emma Kingston (Elphaba), Zizi Strallen (Glinda), Jordan Litz (Fiyero), Claire Machin (Madame Morrible), Michael Matus (The Wizard), Ross Carpenter (Boq), Yara Fabricante (Nessarose), David McKechnie (Doctor Dillamond), Laura Emmitt (Alternate Elphaba), Lydia Gerrard (Standby for Glinda), Leo Abad, Iroy Abesamis, Elizabeth Armstrong, Steph Asamoah, Meg Astin, Rebecca Bowden, Shaun Chambers, Erin Gisele Chapman, Lauren Chia, Charles Croysdill, Oraine Frater, Emily Goodenough, Katy Hanna, Nat Ingham, Samuel John-Humphreys, Holly Lawrence, Jemima Loddy, Ellie Ann Lowe, Jamel Matthias, Marcus May, Conor O'Hara, Tom Oliver, Abbie Quinnen, Harry Robinson, Jeanie Ryan, Jessica Saisang-Rowe, Jonah Sercombe, Chris Tarsey, Hannah Taylor and Karen Wilkinson.

Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Holzman’s celebrated stage musical is based on the acclaimed novel by Gregory Maguire and imagines a beguiling backstory and future possibilities to the lives of L. Frank Baum’s beloved characters from The Wonderful Wizard of Oz. Wicked reveals the decisions and events that shape the destinies of two unlikely university friends on their journey to becoming ‘Glinda The Good’ and the ‘Wicked Witch of the West’.

Wicked has music and lyrics by multi-Oscar and Grammy Award winner Stephen Schwartz (Godspell, Pippin, The Prince of Egypt, Disney’s Pocahontas, The Hunchback of Notre Dame and Enchanted). It is based on the multimillion-copy best-selling novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West by Gregory Maguire and written by Emmy and Tony Award® nominee Winnie Holzman (creator of the landmark American television series ‘My So-Called Life’). Musical staging is by Tony Award® winner Wayne Cilento with direction by three-time Tony Award® winner Joe Mantello.

Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Holzman collaborated on the blockbuster two-part film version of WICKED. WICKED opened on November 22, 2024, and is the highest-grossing film based on a Broadway musical in history. The second film, WICKED: FOR GOOD, opened on November 21, 2025, and is currently the third highest-grossing film based on a Broadway musical. Both films, starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, were directed by Jon M. Chu and produced by Marc Platt and David Stone.

Photo Credit: Craig Sugden and Matt Crockett

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