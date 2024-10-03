News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: WHY AM I SO SINGLE?, New Musical From the Team Behind SIX

The production is running at the Garrick Theatre until 13th February 2025.

By: Oct. 03, 2024
The new hit musical WHY AM I SO SINGLE?, from the team behind the musical SIX, has released  new production photos. Check out the photos below!

WHY AM I SO SINGLE? is the new musical from SIX writers Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, running at the Garrick Theatre until 13th February 2025. This hilarious, painfully relatable show explores dating in the modern era, discovering your gender and sexual identity, the importance of true friendship - and is a tongue-in-cheek, meta story about writing a new musical!

The cast includes Jo Foster (& Juliet; Just For One Day, West End) and Leesa Tulley (SIX, UK tour; Kin, Theatro Technis) who play the leading – and eternally single – besties. They are joined by Noah Thomas (Everything Now, Netflix; Everybody’s Talking About  Jamie, West End), who plays the honest friend we all love and need in our lives.  

The alternate leads are Jordan Cambridge-Taylor (Schwartz at 75, Lyric Theatre) and Collette  Guitart (Just For One Day, Old Vic). The ensemble cast are Jemima Brown (Critics’ Circle  National Dance Award-nominated, Tom Dale Company), Josh Butler (Bronco Billy, Charing Cross  Theatre), Natasha Leaver (Hamilton, West End), Ran Marner (Jack and the Beanstalk, Imagine  Theatre), Jamel Matthias and Olivia O’Connor in their professional and West End debuts, Joshian Angelo Omaña (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, West End), Natasha Wilde (42  Balloons, The Lowry) and Rhys Wilkinson (Just For One Day, Old Vic). 

The swings are Callum Bell (Guys & Dolls, Bridge Theatre), Owen McHugh (Clueless The Musical,  Churchill Theatre) and Caitlin Redpath in her West End debut, and Ebony Clarke (Everybody’s  Talking About Jamie, West End), who is also the Resident Choreographer. 


 

Photo Credit: Matt Crockett

Noah Thomas, Leesa Tulley, and cast

Leesa Tulley

Leesa Tulley and Jo Foster

Jo Foster and Leesa Tulley with the cast




