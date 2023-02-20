Photos: The West End's Biggest Shows Gather to Kick off London Theatre Week

London Theatre Week is back! To kick it off, stars of some of the West End's biggest shows made a rare appearance together at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane to celebrate the return of the highly anticipated campaign. Iconic cast members from some of the 70 shows participating in this year's London Theatre Week united, capturing the energy and excitement of London's West End. These included stars from Disney's Frozen, The Lion King, Back to the Future, Heathers, Matilda, Jersey Boys, Dirty Dancing, & Juliet, The Mousetrap, Oklahoma!, My Son's a Queer, The Choir of Man, and The Play that Goes Wrong - just a few of the titles that make up London's rich and diverse theatrical landscape.

Check out the photos below!

Now in its fifth year, over 70 spectacular shows are taking part in London Theatre Week, with affordable tickets starting at £15. With over 30 newcomers participating, audiences have never had more opportunity to see such a wide array of high-calibre performances across the city at such a great value.

Throughout the years, London Theatre Week has continued to grow in scale, creating a new generation of theatregoers while celebrating the best of what the theatre community in the West End and beyond has to offer.

"Participating in London Theatre Week has been a true benefit to producers and theatre-goers alike. It has been so powerful to see it grow and successfully generate a broader cultural moment that drives excitement around the city's phenomenal live performances," said Paul Taylor-Mills, Producer of Heathers and My Son's a Queer.

Returning to the campaign this year are classic hit West End shows Les Misérables, The Book of Mormon, and The Phantom of the Opera along with new participants including Guys and Dolls, Ain't Too Proud, Newsies and more.

Tickets are available from as little as £15, £25 or £35, making this the best time to enjoy the West End and continue to support live theatre.

Brian Fenty, Co-Founder and CEO of TodayTix Group, the global e-commerce leader for cultural experiences, said today, "We are so proud to honour the incredible work in the West End and beyond right now by fueling greater audience access to such a wide range of energising and powerful shows. With increasing headlines about economic woes, London Theatre Week returns at the optimal time to remove those barriers and ensure that anyone and everyone can come together to connect and embrace being present at a live performance."

For more information about London Theatre Week and to purchase tickets, visit londontheatreweek.com.

The shows available include: &Juliet, 2:22 A Ghost Story, 42nd Street, Accidental Death of an Anarchist, Ain't Too Proud, Allegiance, Animal, Annie Get Your Gun, August In England, Back To The Future, Bat Out Of Hell, Black Panther In Concert, Blackout Songs, Blue (English National Opera), Bonnie & Clyde, Brilliant Jerks, Carmen in Concert, Cinderella in-the-round, Cirque Berserk, Crazy For You, Dirty Dancing, Disney's Frozen, F**king Men, Grease, Groundhog Day, Guys & Dolls, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Heathers, Jersey Boys, Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons, Les Misérables, Liza Pullman, Mamma Mia!, Matilda The Musical, My Son's a Queer, Newsies, Noises Off, Oklahoma!, Only Fools and Horses, Organ Celebration, Peaky Blinders: The Rise, Phaedra, Phantom Of The Opera, Pretty Woman, Punchdrunk: The Burnt City, Retrograde, Rocky Horror Show, Spongebob Squarepants The Musical, Sugar Coat, Sylvia, Symphony Of Sorrowful Songs (English National Opera), Tambo & Bones, The Book of Mormon, The Choir of Man, The Dead City (English National Opera), The Great British Bake Off Musical, The Good Person of Szechwan, Disney's The Lion King, The Mousetrap, The Play That Goes Wrong, The Shape of Things, The Wagatha Christie Trial, The Way Old Friends Do, Tina, Titus Andronicus, To Kill A Mockingbird, Village Idiot, Walworth Farce, We Will Rock You, Windfall, Winner's Curse, and Witness For The Prosecution.