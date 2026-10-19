Photos: T.S. Eliot's MURDER IN THE CATHEDRAL at Richmond’s St John the Devine Church

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Ahead of its opening night, all new production photos have been released for T.S. Eliot's Murder in the Cathedral at Richmond’s St John the Devine Church. The production will open on October 19 and runs until 7 November before transferring to Theatre Royal Bath from 10 to 21 November. Check out the photos below!

Artistic Director of the Orange Tree Theatre, Tom Littler directs David Suchet (Thomas Becket), Mensah Bediako (Third Priest), Ben Caplan (Second Tempter, Second Knight), Paul Hickey (Second Priest), Jyuddah Jaymes (First Tempter, First Knight), Michael Lyle (First Priest), Nick Sampson (Third Tempter, Third Knight), Jad Sayegh (Messenger) and David Yelland (Fourth Tempter, Fourth Knight). In Richmond, the Chorus will be led by Sally Cheng, Sonya Cullingford, Chyna-Rose Frederick and Rebecca Thorn, who will then be joined in Bath by Rebecca Askew, Florence Dobson, Samantha Dorsey, Beatrice John, Yuki Sutton and Hannah Whitehouse.

1170. A nation divided. Once the best of friends, King Henry II and his Archbishop, Thomas Becket, are now mortal enemies. Ignoring his allies’ fears, Becket, the ‘turbulent priest’, returns to Canterbury, tempting the monarch’s wrath. As the women of Canterbury seek shelter in the sacred space of the cathedral, four knights ride out on a deadly mission. The only question: who will blink first?

T.S. Eliot’s 1936 verse drama is one of his crowning achievements. In it, he explores questions that haunt his writing: of worldly and spiritual authority; faith and doubt; temptation and martyrdom.

David Suchet returns to theatre to play Thomas Becket. Besides his iconic role as Hercule Poirot, the Emmy Award-winning Suchet’s five-decade stage career includes Amadeus, Oleanna, and All My Sons. OT Artistic and Community Directors Tom Littler and Francesca Ellis unite a top-flight professional cast with a community ensemble to stage a sweeping drama filled with live music by Orlando Gough.

Photo Credit: Marc Brenner

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