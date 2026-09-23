Photos: THE CHERRY ORCHARD In Rehearsal at the Harold Pinter Theatre
Ian Rickson’s production will begin performances October 3 at the Harold Pinter Theatre.
Rehearsal photos have been released for The Cherry Orchard, starring Kristin Scott Thomas and Stephen Mangan.
Directed by Ian Rickson, the production will begin performances October 3 at the Harold Pinter Theatre. Opening night is set for October 13, with the engagement continuing through January 9, 2027.
BAFTA and Olivier Award winner Scott Thomas will play Lyubov Ranevskaya, with Mangan as Lopakhin.
They will be joined by Ruby Bentall as Sharlotta, Megan Cusack as Dunyasha, Karl Johnson as Firs, Anastasia Martin as Anya, Noof Ousellam as Yasha, Jeff Rawle as Pishchik, Jack Riddiford as Trofimov, Vinette Robinson as Varya, Shubham Saraf as Yepikhodov and Peter Wight as Gaev.
The production’s traveling band and understudies are Kathleen Cranham, Rachel Dawson and Fergus Murphy. Philip Bosworth, Alex Childs, Paul Easom and Miles Paloma will also serve as understudies.
The production reunites Mangan with Rickson following their work together on Harold Pinter’s The Birthday Party in 2018.
Rickson and Scott Thomas previously collaborated on The Seagull in London and on Broadway. Scott Thomas received the Olivier Award for Best Actress for her performance as Arkadina.
The Cherry Orchard also reunites Rickson with Conor McPherson following their collaborations on the 1997 production of The Weir and Uncle Vanya in 2020.
Anton Chekhov’s final play captures a world undergoing an inevitable transition as an aristocratic family faces the loss of its estate and celebrated cherry orchard.
The creative team includes set designer Chloe Lamford, Costume Designer Sussie Juhlin-Wallén, lighting designer Bruno Poet, sound designer Tom Gibbons, composer Stephen Warbeck, movement director Shelley Maxwell and casting director Amy Ball CDG.
The Cherry Orchard is produced in the West End by Sonia Friedman Productions and Winkler & Smalberg.
Photo Credit: Johan Persson
The Creatives of THE CHERRY ORCHARD
The Cast and Creatives of The Cherry Orchard
Anastasia Martin
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