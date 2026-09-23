Photos: THE CHERRY ORCHARD In Rehearsal at the Harold Pinter Theatre

NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Rehearsal photos have been released for The Cherry Orchard, starring Kristin Scott Thomas and Stephen Mangan.

Directed by Ian Rickson, the production will begin performances October 3 at the Harold Pinter Theatre. Opening night is set for October 13, with the engagement continuing through January 9, 2027.

BAFTA and Olivier Award winner Scott Thomas will play Lyubov Ranevskaya, with Mangan as Lopakhin.

They will be joined by Ruby Bentall as Sharlotta, Megan Cusack as Dunyasha, Karl Johnson as Firs, Anastasia Martin as Anya, Noof Ousellam as Yasha, Jeff Rawle as Pishchik, Jack Riddiford as Trofimov, Vinette Robinson as Varya, Shubham Saraf as Yepikhodov and Peter Wight as Gaev.

The production’s traveling band and understudies are Kathleen Cranham, Rachel Dawson and Fergus Murphy. Philip Bosworth, Alex Childs, Paul Easom and Miles Paloma will also serve as understudies.

The production reunites Mangan with Rickson following their work together on Harold Pinter’s The Birthday Party in 2018.

Rickson and Scott Thomas previously collaborated on The Seagull in London and on Broadway. Scott Thomas received the Olivier Award for Best Actress for her performance as Arkadina.

The Cherry Orchard also reunites Rickson with Conor McPherson following their collaborations on the 1997 production of The Weir and Uncle Vanya in 2020.

Anton Chekhov’s final play captures a world undergoing an inevitable transition as an aristocratic family faces the loss of its estate and celebrated cherry orchard.

The creative team includes set designer Chloe Lamford, Costume Designer Sussie Juhlin-Wallén, lighting designer Bruno Poet, sound designer Tom Gibbons, composer Stephen Warbeck, movement director Shelley Maxwell and casting director Amy Ball CDG.

The Cherry Orchard is produced in the West End by Sonia Friedman Productions and Winkler & Smalberg.

Photo Credit: Johan Persson

Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search? Add us as a preferred source so our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers — for you. Add as a preferred source

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 38 Days 03 Hrs 28 Min 34 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a UK / West End News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming