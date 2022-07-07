Photos: PRETTY WOMAN Celebrates One Year Back in the West End at Gala Event

All new images have been released from the gala night of PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL (Wednesday 6 July), celebrating one year being back in the West End. Check out photos from the big night below!

Due to phenomenal demand PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL recently announced the booking has been extended at the Savoy Theatre until 28 January 2023.

Aimie Atkinson and Danny Mac will extend their runs as Vivian Ward and Edward Lewis respectively, with Bob Harms as Happy Man/Mr Thompson and Rachael Wooding as Kit De Luca, all until 13 November 2022, alongside Mark Holden as James Morse.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL has scenic design by David Rockwell, costumes by Tom Rogers from the original Broadway designs by Gregg Barnes, lighting design by Kenneth Posner and Philip S. Rosenberg, sound design by John Shivers, hair design by Josh Marquette, and music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by Will Van Dyke. 101 Productions, Ltd are the Global General Management Consultant.