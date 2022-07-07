Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
PRETTY WOMAN
Click Here for More on PRETTY WOMAN

Photos: PRETTY WOMAN Celebrates One Year Back in the West End at Gala Event

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL recently announced the booking has been extended at the Savoy Theatre until 28 January 2023.

UK / West End News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 7, 2022  

All new images have been released from the gala night of PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL (Wednesday 6 July), celebrating one year being back in the West End. Check out photos from the big night below!

Due to phenomenal demand PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL recently announced the booking has been extended at the Savoy Theatre until 28 January 2023.

Aimie Atkinson and Danny Mac will extend their runs as Vivian Ward and Edward Lewis respectively, with Bob Harms as Happy Man/Mr Thompson and Rachael Wooding as Kit De Luca, all until 13 November 2022, alongside Mark Holden as James Morse.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL has scenic design by David Rockwell, costumes by Tom Rogers from the original Broadway designs by Gregg Barnes, lighting design by Kenneth Posner and Philip S. Rosenberg, sound design by John Shivers, hair design by Josh Marquette, and music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by Will Van Dyke. 101 Productions, Ltd are the Global General Management Consultant.

Photo Credit: Craig Sugden

Pretty Woman
Alex Charles and Bob Harms

Pretty Woman
Brian and Anne-Marie Conley

Pretty Woman
Bob Harms

Pretty Woman
Sinitta

Pretty Woman
Shaira Berg

Pretty Woman
Victoria Brown

Pretty Woman
Precious Muir

Pretty Woman
Michelle Heaton

Pretty Woman
Michael Chakraverty

Pretty Woman
John Addison

Pretty Woman
Mark Holden

Pretty Woman
Joe Garratt

Pretty Woman
Jenni Falcone

Pretty Woman
Jasmine Somer

Pretty Woman
Hayley Palmer

Pretty Woman
Helen Hill

Pretty Woman
Elly Jay and Danny Mac

Pretty Woman
Danny Mac

Pretty Woman
Cilla Silvia

Pretty Woman
Chris Kowalski

Pretty Woman
Chloe Ross

Pretty Woman
Chloe Goodman

Pretty Woman
Charlotte Yorke

Pretty Woman
Brian Conley

Pretty Woman
Bruno Tonioli

Pretty Woman
April Banbury

Pretty Woman
Annabelle Laing

Pretty Woman
Abbie Quinnen

Pretty Woman
Bruno Tonioli and Brian Conley

Pretty Woman
Becky Anderson

Pretty Woman
Alex Charles

Pretty Woman
Abbie Budden

Pretty Woman
Anna Whitehouse

Pretty Woman
Nas Majeed and Deva Zapico



MacGyver Contest

Related Articles

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More