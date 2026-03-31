HADESTOWN Cast Will Perform at The V&A South Kensington in April

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Cast and musicians from the Tony and Grammy Award-winning musical sensation Hadestown will give a special live performance at the V&A South Kensington on Saturday 25 April at 11am.

Set against the epic backdrop of the museum's Medieval and Renaissance Gallery and surrounded by sculptural depictions of figures from Greek mythology, the Hadestown West End company will perform a selection of songs from the show, bringing the critically acclaimed musical to one of London's most iconic cultural institutions.

The event forms part of the V&A's Performance Festival 2026, which is this year inspired by the theme of ‘echos', exploring reverberation, repetition and mythmaking through storytelling, placemaking and the memory-forming power of music and sound, past and present. The programme will include live performances, screenings, talks, tours and workshops throughout the museum from 24 April to 03 May 2026.

The Medieval and Renaissance Gallery is located near the main entrance of V&A South Kensington on Cromwell Road, London, SW7 2RL. Entrance to the gallery is free of charge.

The producers of Hadestown said: “We are thrilled to be partnering with the V&A for its ‘echos' themed Performance Festival, and to bring Hadestown into such an inspiring and historic space. At its heart, Hadestown is a story that has echoed through centuries, and this performance is a wonderful opportunity to share that journey with audiences in a completely unique way.”

A joyful combination of folk, jazz and blues, Hadestown intertwines two ancient Greek mythic love stories – that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone – taking audiences on an unforgettable journey to the underworld and back. Come and see how the world could be.

The West End cast of Hadestown includes Rachel Adedeji as Persephone, Bethany Antonia as Eurydice, Marley Fenton as Orpheus, Alastair Parker as Hades, and Clive Rowe as Hermes.

The company is completed by Melanie Bright, Spike Maxwell and Lauran Rae as the Fates; Femi Akinfolarin, Michelle Andrews, Gabriela Benedetti, Ollie Bingham and Sebastian Lim-Seet as the Workers, with Juan Jackson, Oisín Nolan-Power, Lindo Shinda, Jasmine Triadi and Milly Willows as Swings.

Now in its third year in the West End, Hadestown is currently booking through to Sunday 13 December 2026, at the Lyric Theatre, London. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit uk.hadestown.com

For more information on the V&A's Performance Festival 2026, please visit vam.ac.uk/festival/2026/performance-festival-2026