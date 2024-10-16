Photos: New Cast Joins HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD in London

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will welcome its new cast who take to the stage for their first performances at the Palace Theatre this week. Check out all new photos below!

The original two-part multi award-winning London production is currently booking until 29 June 2025.

The new cast comprises Claire Lams who plays Ginny Potter, alongside David Ricardo-Pearce as Harry Potter and Ellis Rae as their son Albus Potter, who both continue in their roles. Eve de Leon Allen has their first performance in the role of Rose Granger-Weasley, daughter of Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger, played by continuing cast members Thomas Aldridge and Jade Ogugua respectively. Steve John Shepherd remains asDraco Malfoy, alongside Harry Acklowe as his son Scorpius Malfoy.

They are joined by Ishmail Aaron, David Annen, Nicole-Lily Baisden, Sabina Cameron, Rob Curtis, Zijuan Elsol, Gabriel Fleary, Rory Fraser, Tim Hibberd, Sally Jayne Hind, Max Hunter, Dewayne Jameson Adams, Emma Louise Jones, Julia Kass, Debra Lawrance, Tasha Lim, Matty Loane, Sophie Matthew, Jaden Oshenye, Helen Power, Jocelyn Prah, Conor Quinn, Ian Redford, Catherine Russell, Martin de los Santos, Adam Slynn, Benjamin Stratton, Alex Tomkins, Jake Tuesley, Sam Varley and Katie Wimpenny. Oliver Dawson, Layla Duke, Aubrey Hayes, Rhiannon Parry, Aljosa Radosavljevic, Sienna Sibley and Ethan Webster alternate two children’s roles.

19 years after Harry, Ron, and Hermione saved the wizarding world, they’re back on a most extraordinary new adventure – this time, joined by a brave new generation that has only just arrived at the legendary Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Prepare for spectacular spells, a mind-blowing race through time, and an epic battle to stop mysterious forces, all while the future hangs in the balance.

Currently booking to 29 June 2025, tickets for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child remain priced from £15 per part. The regular performance schedule is Monday, Tuesday and Thursday – no performance; Wednesday, Friday and Saturday 2pm Part One & 7pm Part Two; Sunday - 1pm Part One & 6pm Part Two.

The access performances currently on sale are as follows - Audio Described on Saturday 9 November 2024 and a Captioned Performance on Saturday 16 November 2024, further access performances will be scheduled for 2025.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is the first Harry Potter story to be presented on stage and the eighth story in the Harry Potter series. Now in its ninth year at the Palace Theatre, the production has been seen by over 1.7 million people in the West End and over 11 million worldwide and holdsa record 60 major honors, with nine Laurence Olivier Awards including Best New Play and six Tony Awards including Best New Play. There are five productions running worldwide in London, New York, Hamburg, and Tokyo, with a North American tour which began in September at Chicago’s James M. Nederlander Theatre, where it will run until 1 February 2025 before visiting Hollywood Pantages, Los Angeles, from February to June 2025, followed by Washington DC’s Broadway At The National from 8 July 2025.

Based on an original new story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a new play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany with movement by Steven Hoggett, set by Christine Jones, costumes by Katrina Lindsay, music & arrangements by Imogen Heap, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Gareth Fry, illusions & magic by Jamie Harrison, music supervision & arrangements by Martin Lowe, and casting by Julia Horan CDG and Lotte Hines CDG. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is produced by Sonia Friedman Productions, Colin Callender and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions.

Comments