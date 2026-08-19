Photos: Matt Rawle and More in BARNUM UK Tour

NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

All new photos have been released from the UK tour of Barnum, the classic Broadway musical by Cy Coleman (music), Michael Stewart (lyrics) and Mark Bramble (book) that celebrates the life of the world’s greatest showman, P.T. Barnum. Originally produced at the Watermill Theatre, this major new touring production opened at Theatre Royal Windsor on Tuesday 3 February 2026 and continues until 31 October at Malvern Theatres. Check out the photos below!

From 11 August 2026 Matt Rawle (Cabaret; Evita; Les Misérables) has been reprising his critically acclaimed performance as the legendry P.T Barnum until 31 October. Starring alongside him are Monique Young (Mary Poppins) as Charity Barnum, Penny Ashmore (Dr Strangelove) as Jenny Lind, Dominique Planter (The Lion King) as Joice Heth, and Fergus Rattigan (The Wizard of Oz) as General Tom Thumb.

They are joined by Elena Bluck, Gianpaolo Candelaria, Eamonn Cox, James Gill, Jessica Jolleys, Kevin Oliver Jones, Emma Jane Morton, Sophie Precious Muringu, Lennin Nelson-McClure, Emily Odunsi, André Rodrigues, Ben Scott, Laura Sillett, Tom Sowinski, Tom Sterling and Niki Tsonopoulou.

Step right up and enter the dazzling world of P.T. Barnum, where imagination and ambition know no bounds. Hand in hand with wife Charity, Barnum’s life and career twist and turn as he schemes and dreams his way to headier heights.

The production is directed by Jonathan O’Boyle (Picture You Dead; The Last Five Years) and choreographed by Oti Mabuse(Strictly Come Dancing). The creative team also includes George Dyer (Arranger, Orchestrator & Musical Supervisor), Lee Newby (Set & Costume Designer), Matt Nicholson (Co-Choreographer), Jai Morjaria (Lighting Designer), Tom Marshall (Sound Designer), Amy Panter (Circus Director), Kevin Oliver Jones (Musical Director), Jess Ellen Knight (Associate Director), Iona Luvsandorj and Sabrina Joshua (Circus Instructors), Zippos Circus and The National Centre for Circus Arts (Circus Consultants), Mervyn Millar and Tracy Waller for Significant Object (Puppet Designers) and Helen Foan for Significant Object (Puppetry Director).

Don't Miss a UK / West End News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming