Photos: MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Extends in London; Check Out New Photos

Moulin Rouge! The Musical has released brand new production photos, as the show extends at the Piccadilly Theatre in London through to 24 May 2025. Check out the photos below!

The cast includes Natalie Kassanga as Satine, Dom Simpson as Christian, Craig Ryderas Harold Zidler, Dex Lee as Toulouse-Lautrec, Ben Richards as The Duke, Ivan De Freitas as Santiago, Charlotte Gooch as Nini, Hannah Jay-Allan and Helen K Wint who alternate the role of Arabia, Matteo Johnson as Baby Doll, Bernadette Bangura as La Chocolat,and Angela Marie Hurst as Alternate Satine.

The full cast is completed by Oliver Adam-Reynolds, Takaiyah Bailey, Erin Bell, Emily Bolland, Ross Chisari, Athena Collins, James Davies-Williams, Katie Deacon, Serenar Douch, Rola Elliott, Myles Hart, Grace Hawksworth, Maiya Hikasa, Melvin LeBlanc, Tom Mather, Kira McPherson, Paul Mukembo, Dean Read, Ben Rutter, Gavin Ryan, Mark Samaras, Jamie Shields, Catrin Thomas, Lindsey Tierney, Alex Tranter, Matt Trevorrow, Kevin Tristan, Ben Whitnall, and Sasha Woodward.

Set in Paris, 1899, a world of indulgent beauty and unparalleled extravagance, of bohemians and aristocrats, of boulevardiers and reprobates, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is the story of a lovesick American writer, Christian, and Satine, the dazzling star of the Moulin Rouge nightclub.

When their lives collide at the Moulin Rouge, they fall hopelessly in love, only to be thwarted by the nightclub’s host and impresario, Harold Zidler, and The Duke of Monroth, the wealthy and entitled patron of the club who thinks he can buy anything he wants, including Satine. Together with his Bohemian friends – the brilliant and starving artist Toulouse-Lautrec, and the greatest tango dancer in all of Paris, Santiago – Christian stages a musical spectacular in an attempt to save the Moulin Rouge and win the heart of Satine.

Baz Luhrmann’s iconic film comes to life onstage, remixed for today in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. Moulin Rouge! The Musical invites you to enter a world of passionate romance and eye-popping splendour… a place where Bohemians and aristocrats revel together in electrifying enchantment… a place where all your wildest dreams come true!

