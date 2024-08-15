News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: MAGIC MIKE LIVE Celebrates LOVE ISLAND At The Theatre at the Hippodrome Casino

By: Aug. 15, 2024
On Wednesday 14th August, Magic Mike Live in London hosted a Love Island summer bash at The Theatre at the Hippodrome Casino with an afterparty on the Hippodrome Roof Terrace. Guests included Katherine Ryan, Chloe Burrows, Millie Court, Zara Deniz, Blade Siddiqi and Jess White. See photos from the event.
 
The cast of Magic Mike Live in London includes: Theo O.Bailey, Joel Ekperigin, James Percy, Shane Scarth, Maatia Fazioli, Daniel Blessing, Petr Fedorovskii, Jo Calderwood, Charlotte Perry, Jack Manley, Jake Brewer, Myles Harper, Ross Sands, Claire Bilson, Kay Nicholson, Mark Lace, Todd Holdsworth & Nathan Louis-Fernard. 

Conceived and co-directed by Channing Tatum, Magic Mike Live has performed over 2000 shows in the West End, has wowed over 500,000 people in London alone and over 1,250,000 worldwide. It is a large-scale, live production show based on the hit films Magic Mike and Magic Mike XXL, which has recently extended its run to January 2025.
 
From the bespoke entrance off Cranbourn Street, to the specially curated lounge and bar experience, to the cast of world-class performers, Magic Mike Live is a complete evening of unparalleled entertainment for guests aged 18 and up.  Audience members enter Magic Mike’s mythical club and marvel as a group of extraordinary artists perform a 360-degree dance and acrobatic spectacular in front of, behind, and above them.  Sexy dance routines intertwined with one-of-a-kind acts, are presented by a diverse cast of performers from around the world.

Photo Credit: Stephen Pover

Magic Mike Live Image
Tiffany Leighton

Magic Mike Live Image
Zara Deniz

Magic Mike Live Image
Diamante Laiva

Magic Mike Live Image
Deji Adeniyi

Magic Mike Live Image
Samantha Kenny

Magic Mike Live Image
Cally Jane Beech

Magic Mike Live Image
Cally Jane Beech and Dj O'Neal

Magic Mike Live Image
Cally Jane Beech

Magic Mike Live Image
Blade Siddiqi

Magic Mike Live Image
AJ Bunker

Magic Mike Live Image
Katherine Ryan and Bobby Kootstra

Magic Mike Live Image
Jessica Hayes

Magic Mike Live Image
Jess White

Magic Mike Live Image
Ellie Jackson

Magic Mike Live Image
Ella Barnes

Magic Mike Live Image
Millie Court and Chloe Burrows

Magic Mike Live Image
Abi Moores, Jess White, Sam Taylor, Samantha Kenny, and Lola Deluca

Magic Mike Live Image
Lolly Hart

Magic Mike Live Image
Lola Deluca

Magic Mike Live Image
Katherine Ryan

Magic Mike Live Image
Katherine Ryan and Bobby Kootstra

Magic Mike Live Image
Tiffany Leighton

Magic Mike Live Image
Shane Scarth

Magic Mike Live Image
Shane Scarth And Ross Sands

Magic Mike Live Image
Sam Taylor

Magic Mike Live Image
Sam Taylor And Jess White

Magic Mike Live Image
Patsy Field

Magic Mike Live Image

Patsy Field, guest

Magic Mike Live Image
Millie Court and Guest with Chloe Burrows

Magic Mike Live Image
Sam Taylor, Munveer Jabbal, Lola Deluca, Guest & Patsy Field

Magic Mike Live Image
Members Of The Love Island And Magic Mike Live Cast

Magic Mike Live Image

Magic Mike Live Image
Members Of The Love Island And Magic Mike Live Cast




