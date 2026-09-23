Photos: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS in Rehearsal Ahead of Run at Hope Mill Theatre
The Manchester season runs until Saturday 28 November 2026.
Final rehearsal photos have been released of the cast of Little Shop of Horrors with the musical’s carnivorous plant, Audrey II, ahead of the new production’s first performance at Hope Mill Theatre, Manchester, on Friday 25 September 2026. The new images capture the company in the final stages of rehearsals, with EastEnders star and Strictly Come Dancing finalist Maisie Smith, who plays Audrey, coming face to face with her formidable namesake. The Manchester season runs until Saturday 28 November 2026. Check out the photos below!
Directed and choreographed by Tony and Olivier Award nominee Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, choreographer of SIX, the production stars Maisie Smith as Audrey, Michael Starke as Mr Mushnik, Jed Berry as Seymour, Marcus Ayton as the voice of Audrey II and Benjamin Yates as Orin Scrivello, the Dentist.
The company also includes Kai Cameron-Jay, Ella Howlett, Rio Maye, Psalms-Nissi Myers-Reid, Joseph Peacock, Nathen Scott and Gabrielle Davina Smith. Puppeteers: Julia Frost, Christopher Dobson and Imogen Khan.
Audrey II is brought to life through four specially commissioned puppets created by Robert Allsopp. Set and costume design is by Morgan Large.
With music by Alan Menken and book and lyrics by Howard Ashman, Little Shop of Horrors follows shy flower shop assistant Seymour, whose discovery of a strange and unusual plant promises a way out of Skid Row. But fame and fortune come at a price, as the plant’s appetite takes a terrifying turn.
The production is produced by Thomas Hopkins Productions and SAMS Entertainment, in association with Hope Mill Theatre. The revival arrives in the year marking the 40th anniversary of the 1986 film and transfers to Liverpool Playhouse from 3 December 2026 to 9 January 2027, with Jessie Elland taking over as Audrey.
Photo Credit: Rosie Moore - The Social Sort
Jed Berry
Audrey II with Jed Berr
Jed Berry, Michael Starkey, Jessie Elland
Audrey II with Michael Starkey
Audrey II with Jed Berry
Audrey II with Maisie Smith
Audrey II with Jed Berry, Benjamin Yates, Maisie Smith, and Michael Starkey
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