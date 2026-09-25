Photos: LANNY in Rehearsal at Bristol Old Vic

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Bristol Old Vic in association with English Touring Theatre (ETT) have released rehearsal photography for the upcoming world premiere of Max Porter's Lanny, adapted by Bea Roberts and directed by NANCY MEDINA. Check outt he photos below!

Set in a village not far from Bristol, Lanny follows a family newly arrived from the city whose young son awakens the attention of Dead Papa Toothwort, a mythic figure listening from the woods. Reality and imagination collide in a dark and dazzling story of folklore, fable and the fierce human need to belong.

First published in 2019, Porter's spellbinding novel was nominated for the Man Booker Prize and hailed by The Guardian as "a joyously stirred cauldron of words" and by the Financial Times as "magically beguiling". Five years in the making, Bristol Old Vic is thrilled to bring this extraordinary imaginative force to the stage.

The company features Hanora Kamen as 'Jolie'; Raj Bajaj as 'Robert'; Richard Cant as 'Pete'; Rupert Holliday Evans as 'The Lecturer' (and other roles); Amanda Lawrence as 'Peggy' (and other roles); and Liam Bergin and Rose Wardlaw in multiple roles. With the majority of the cast and creative team drawn from Bristol and the wider South West, the production places exceptional regional talent at the heart of this major world premiere.

The role of 'Lanny' will be shared by young actors Atlas Johnson-Dutfield and Lucian Thomas in their professional stage debuts.

Lanny is adapted from Max Porter's 2019 novel. Porter is the author of the Sunday Times bestseller Grief is the Thing with Feathers. The stage production of Lanny is adapted by Bea Roberts, whose work includes And Then Come the Nightjars, and directed by NANCY MEDINA, whose recent work includes The Beautiful Future Is Coming, A Good House and Choir Boy.

Lanny has Set and Costume Design by Rebecca Jane Wood, Composition and Musical Direction by Dom Coyote, and Movement Direction by Dan Canham with Lighting Design by Zeynep Kepekli, Sound Design by Elena Peña and Dave Price.

The creative team is completed by Puppetry Consultant Izzy Bristow, Video Designer Christopher Harrisson, Dramaturg Ben Atterbury, Assistant Director Maddie Wakeling, Assistant Movement Director Divija Melally, Costumer Supervisor Bristol Costume Services, Casting Director Arthur Carrington CDG, Child Casting Director Ruby Gilmour, Dramatherapist Alice Nicholas, Voice & Dialect Coach Rebecca Daltry, Intimacy Coordinator Lex Kaby and Head Chaperone Julian Arney.

Photo Credit: Helen Murray

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