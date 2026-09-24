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Photos: Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Charlotte d'Amboise in TRU at the Menier Chocolate Factory

Directed by the award-winning Rob Ashford, Tru will open on 27 September, and will run until 14 November.

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All new photos have been released of Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Charlotte d'Amboise in Tru, now playing at the Menier Chocolate Factory. Check out the photos below!

Directed by the award-winning Rob Ashford, Tru will open on 27 September, and will run until 14 November, following the production’s New York run earlier this year.

It's December 1975 and Truman Capote is alone in his New York apartment, reeling from a crisis that cost him friendship of the elite social circle he adored. Drawn entirely from Capote’s own words, this funny and heartbreaking play is an unflinching portrait of an artist at his breaking point, confronting the consequences of his most scandalous work.

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