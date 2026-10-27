Photos: Jennifer Saunders and More in THE SEA at Theatre Royal Bath

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All new photos have been released of Jennifer Saunders as Mrs Rafi and more in the first major revival of Edward Bond’s The Sea for almost two decades. Check out the photos below!

It is 1907, the height of the Edwardian era. A wild storm shakes a small East Anglian seaside village to its core. Amidst the confusion, all attention is focussed on the activities of the village’s self-appointed ‘First Lady’ Mrs. Rafi, who is preparing her ladies for an amateur dramatic performance of Orpheus and Eurydice...

Jennifer Saunders returns to Bath following her previous appearance as the iconic Madame Arcati in the record-breaking West End production of Blithe Spirit. Jennifer Saunders is much loved for the sketch show French and Saunders, for which she and Dawn French received a BAFTA Fellowship, and hit comedy series and movie, Absolutely Fabulous.

The cast also includes Sean Delaney, Elliot Goodhill, Lloyd Hutchinson, Dominic Rowan, Daniel Rainford, Robert Mountford, David Tarkenter, Joe Shire, Holly Godliman, Lucy Briers, Nia Gwynne, Meg Basham, Connie Walker and Camilla Anvar.

Jonathan Munby is a British theatre director whose career spans classical and contemporary work across the UK and internationally, including major productions for the Royal Shakespeare Company, Donmar Warehouse, Young Vic and Shakespeare’s Globe.

Playwright and poet Edward Bond’s play The Sea, originally premiered at The Royal Court Theatre in London in May 1973.

Royal Court Theatre in London in May 1973, before being revived at The National Theatre in 1991 and at Theatre Royal Haymarket in 2008 starring Eileen Atkins and David Haig.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 4 Days 17 Hrs 59 Min 21 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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