Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Photos: Jennifer Saunders and More in THE SEA at Theatre Royal Bath
Performances run through 7 November.
All new photos have been released of Jennifer Saunders as Mrs Rafi and more in the first major revival of Edward Bond’s The Sea for almost two decades. Check out the photos below!
It is 1907, the height of the Edwardian era. A wild storm shakes a small East Anglian seaside village to its core. Amidst the confusion, all attention is focussed on the activities of the village’s self-appointed ‘First Lady’ Mrs. Rafi, who is preparing her ladies for an amateur dramatic performance of Orpheus and Eurydice...
Jennifer Saunders returns to Bath following her previous appearance as the iconic Madame Arcati in the record-breaking West End production of Blithe Spirit. Jennifer Saunders is much loved for the sketch show French and Saunders, for which she and Dawn French received a BAFTA Fellowship, and hit comedy series and movie, Absolutely Fabulous.
The cast also includes Sean Delaney, Elliot Goodhill, Lloyd Hutchinson, Dominic Rowan, Daniel Rainford, Robert Mountford, David Tarkenter, Joe Shire, Holly Godliman, Lucy Briers, Nia Gwynne, Meg Basham, Connie Walker and Camilla Anvar.
Jonathan Munby is a British theatre director whose career spans classical and contemporary work across the UK and internationally, including major productions for the Royal Shakespeare Company, Donmar Warehouse, Young Vic and Shakespeare’s Globe.
Playwright and poet Edward Bond’s play The Sea, originally premiered at The Royal Court Theatre in London in May 1973.
Royal Court Theatre in London in May 1973, before being revived at The National Theatre in 1991 and at Theatre Royal Haymarket in 2008 starring Eileen Atkins and David Haig.
Photo Credit: Marc Brenner
Sean Dealney & Lloyd Hutchinson
Sean Dealney & Lloyd Hutchinson
Meg Basham
Holly Godliman, Robert Mountford, Sydney Soencer & Nia Gwynne
Daniel Rianford & Dominic Rowan
Daniel Rainford, Dominic Rowan, David Tarkenter & Joe Shire
Daniel Rainford, Dominic Rowan, David Tarkenter & Joe Shire
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