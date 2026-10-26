Video: Watch a First Look at the West End's PRIDE

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A newly released trailer offers a fresh look at Pride ahead of its 2026 West End run. The clip establishes the production's setting in 1984 Britain, with the narration describing a country where 'Thatcher waging war on the coal industry, and the AIDS crisis on the rise' forms the backdrop for the story to follow.

Pride centers on 24-year-old activist Mark Ashton, who rallies a group of lesbian and gay campaigners to form an alliance with striking miners in South Wales. According to the trailer's framing, the two communities find common ground through 'their shared love of a laugh and a good night out,' building solidarity that the production describes as transforming both groups.

The story is staged as part of the 2026 London theatre season, with the trailer serving as the production's first wide reveal ahead of performances. The footage focuses on the central relationship between the activist campaigners and the mining communities rather than individual production numbers.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 5 Days 09 Hrs 49 Min 33 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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