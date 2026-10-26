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Video: Watch a First Look at the West End's PRIDE

The new preview sets the story against Thatcher-era mining strikes and the onset of the AIDS crisis.

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A newly released trailer offers a fresh look at Pride ahead of its 2026 West End run. The clip establishes the production's setting in 1984 Britain, with the narration describing a country where 'Thatcher waging war on the coal industry, and the AIDS crisis on the rise' forms the backdrop for the story to follow.

Pride centers on 24-year-old activist Mark Ashton, who rallies a group of lesbian and gay campaigners to form an alliance with striking miners in South Wales. According to the trailer's framing, the two communities find common ground through 'their shared love of a laugh and a good night out,' building solidarity that the production describes as transforming both groups.

The story is staged as part of the 2026 London theatre season, with the trailer serving as the production's first wide reveal ahead of performances. The footage focuses on the central relationship between the activist campaigners and the mining communities rather than individual production numbers.

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