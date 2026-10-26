Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Video: Daniel Casey Stars in MIDSOMAR MURDERS: THE KILLINGS AT BADGER'S DRIFT UK Tour
Spring 2027 marks the 40th anniversary of the Caroline Graham's novel.
An all new video has been released starring Daniel Casey for the upcoming UK and Ireland tour of Midsomer Murders: The Killings at Badger's Drift. Check out the video here!
Following the success of the theatrical world premiere which broke box office records during its 2025/2026 tour, there will be a second UK & Ireland tour from April 2027. Daniel Casey will return as Inspector Tom Barnaby. Further casting is to be announced. Spring 2027 marks the 40th anniversary of the Caroline Graham's novel.
With eccentric villagers, shocking twists and an unforgettable reveal, The Killings at Badger’s Drift is a classic whodunit that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats. Bringing to life the wit, charm and chilling suspense of the beloved television series and original series of books, this gripping and thrilling new show will entrance theatre audiences.
Midsomer Murders: The Killings at Badger’s Drift is adapted and directed by Guy Unsworth, with design by David Woodhead, lighting design by Matt Haskins, sound design by Ella Wahlström, music by Max Pappenheim and casting by Ginny Schiller CDG.
The stage show is produced by Nicholson Green Productions and Colin Ingram Ltd. It is based on the book by Caroline Graham, The Killings at Badger's Drift, and the television series Midsomer Murders produced by Bentley Productions [for ITV] in association with All3Media International.
Tour Dates
The tour opens at The Alexandra, Birmingham on 23 April playing until 24 April 2027 before touring to: Festival Theatre, Edinburgh (28 April – 1 May); Milton Keynes Theatre (5 – 8 May); Orchard Theatre, Dartford (12 – 15 May); Hull New Theatre (19 – 22 May); Theatre Severn, Shrewsbury (25 – 29 May); Belfast Grand Opera House (1-5 June); The Gaiety Theatre, Dublin (8 – 12 June); Aylesbury Waterside Theatre (23 – 26 June); Grand Opera House York (30 June – 3 July); Liverpool Playhouse (6 – 10 July); Wolverhampton Grand Theatre (14 – 17 July); Alhambra Theatre, Bradford (21 – 24 July) and Newcastle Theatre Royal (27 – 31 July).
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