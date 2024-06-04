Photos: Inside the National Youth Theatre's BIG Night Out

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



National Youth Theatre recently held its BIG Night Out, a fundraising event with some of the biggest names and shows in the West End raising funds to support the next generation of talent.​ Check out photos below!

Auction winners watched the hottest shows in town from Romeo & Juliet, to A View From The Bridge to Long Day's Journey into Night before gathering at the Soho House Greek Street Rooftop Bar for an after party with the stars, many of whom started their journey with National Youth Theatre.​

The event raised critical funds for bursaries and free creative opportunities that equip young people with the skills, confidence and life changing experiences that will help them to thrive.​

To donate to National Youth Theatre please visit https://www.nyt.org.uk/.

