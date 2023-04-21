Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Photos: Inside the Gala Night For AIN'T TOO PROUD in the West End

Guests included Hugh Grant, Sir Bob Geldof, Pete Townshend, Adrian Lester, Beverley Knight, Pearl Mackie and Su Pollard.

Apr. 21, 2023  

The Ain't Too Proud gala performance took place last night, Thursday 20 April at the Prince Edward Theatre. Guests included Hugh Grant, Sir Bob Geldof, Pete Townshend, Adrian Lester, Beverley Knight, Pearl Mackie and Su Pollard. Check out photos below!

Ain't Too Proud opened at the Prince Edward Theatre from Friday 31 March 2023, starring Cameron Bernard Jones as Melvin Franklin, Kyle Cox as Paul Williams, Sifiso Mazibuko as Otis Williams, Tosh Wanogho-Maud as David Ruffin and Mitchell Zhangazha as Eddie Kendricks. They are joined by Evonnee Bentley-Holder, Natalia Brown, Ryan Carter, Hannah Fairclough, Christopher Gopaul, Daniel Haswell, Naomi Katiyo, Akmed Junior Khemalai, Holly Liburd, Darnell Mathew-James, Simeon Montague, Posi Morakinyo, Sadie-Jean Shirley, Michael James Stewart, Toyan Thomas-Browne, Dylan Turner and Kevin Yates.

AIN'T TOO PROUD - The Life and Times of The Temptations, which won the 2019 Tony Award for Best Choreography, is the electrifying new musical that follows the remarkable journey of the group from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. With their signature dance moves and unmistakable harmonies, they rose to the top of the charts creating an amazing 42 Top Ten Hits with 14 reaching number one. The rest is history - how they met, how they rose, the ground-breaking heights they hit, and how personal and political conflicts threatened to tear the group apart as the United States fell into civil unrest. This thrilling story of brotherhood, family, loyalty and betrayal is set to the beat of the group's Grammy Award-winning music including the hits My Girl, Just My Imagination, Papa Was a Rollin' Stone, Get Ready, Ain't Too Proud to Beg and so many more.



