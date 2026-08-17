Photos: Inside Rehearsals for THE MOUSETRAP 75th Anniversary UK Tour

Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. No password required.

The 75th Anniversary UK tour of Agatha Christie’s iconic thriller and the world’s longest running play, The Mousetrap will begin in Birmingham on 3 September 2026, running through to 2027 and visiting over 25 cities across the UK. Get a first look inside rehearsals!

The principal cast are Nicholas Bailey as Major Metcalf and Susan Penhaligon as Mrs Boyle, Emily Laing as Mollie Ralston, Jack Hardwick as Giles Ralston, Thomas Barrett as Christopher Wren, Clare Duffy as Miss Casewell, James Peake as Mr Paravicini and Alfie Richards as Detective Sergeant Trotter.

Since 1952, Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap has captivated the world with silent clues, shifting shadows and the best-kept secret in theatre history. Now, the record-breaking classic embarks on its 75th Anniversary tour across the UK and Ireland. A shocking murder rattles London. Far from the chaos, in a remote guesthouse seven strangers seek refuge. But when a police detective battles through a deadly snowstorm with a warning no one expects, it becomes clear the threat is already within their walls.

Every whisper hides a clue. Every story masks a lie. And as suspicion tightens its grip, one question chills the room: who among them is capable of murder? Step into Monkswell Manor and solve the great British murder mystery that has kept the world guessing for generations.

Earlier this year the play celebrated its 30,000th performance in the West End and was presented with a Guinness World Records certificate for the record title of longest theatrical run. The genre-defining murder mystery opened in 1952 and continues to enthral audiences at London’s St Martin’s Theatre, now booking into its 75th year in 2027.

The tour is directed by Hannah Chissick with lighting design by Nic Farman, casting by Denise Silvey, and resident director Myles Brown. The Mousetrap is produced by Brian Fenty.

Photo credit: Danny Kaan



Jack Hardwick



Susan Penhaligon



Hannah Chissick, Myles Brown



Hannah Chissick



Susan Penhaligon



Emily Laing



James Peake



Emily Laing, Jack Hardwick



Alfie Richards



Nicholas Bailey, Alfie Richards



Thomas Barrett



Clare Duffy