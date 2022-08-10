Photos: Inside Rehearsal For RIDE at Charing Cross Theatre

All new rehearsal photos have been released for RIDE at Charing Cross Theatre.

This new musical by Freya Catrin Smith and Jack Williams, directed by Sarah Meadows, charts one woman's radical act and explores the lies we tell to escape ourselves. RIDE gears up for its first full production for a limited run at London's Charing Cross Theatre from 25 August - 17 September.

It's 1895 and Annie Londonderry has returned victorious to America, hailed as the first woman ever to cycle around the world. She's pioneering, she's plucky, and she's pitching her story to the men who run the newspapers.



From the infamous wager that set her journey in motion, to her freewheeling adventures with captains, cowboys, and customs officials, Annie just knows her tales will spin readers into a frenzy.



But as she approaches rough terrain, and unexpected paths throw her off balance, can Annie regain her footing, or will she confront the past she left behind?

Photo Credit: Danny Caan

