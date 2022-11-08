Photos: Inside Rehearsal For LOVE GODDESS, THE RITA HAYWORTH MUSICAL at The Cockpit

The world premiere of of 'LOVE GODDESS, the Rita Hayworth Musical' will take place at The Cockpit, London from 18 November to 23 December.

Considered by many to be the most beautiful woman of her day, Fred Astaire's all-time favourite dance partner, and the bride Orson Welles wanted more than any other woman in the world, there is only one Rita Hayworth. She is still revered as one of the greatest movie stars who ever lived.



'LOVE GODDESS', presented in collaboration with The Cockpit, is the world premiere of the new full-length musical by Almog Pail & co-writer Stephen Garvey.



The production features five actor-singers portraying over 40 characters, with 12 original songs by Composer-Lyricist and Music Supervisor/Arranger Logan Medland.



Created, co-written and featuring Almog Pail as Rita, book co-written by Stephen Garvey (Off-Broadway: 'The Bardy Bunch', 'Five Golden Rings'), Music & lyrics by Logan Medland (Broadway: 'A Bronx Tale', 'Dr. Zhivago' National Tour: 'Cats', 'Jersey Boys').





'LOVE GODDESS' started life as a solo play, 'Me, Myself and Rita', created and performed by Almog Pail. Then 'Love Goddess, the Cabaret' won raves from audiences and critics in Malta, Off-Broadway and London at the Canal Café Theatre. It is now a full-scale musical and gets its world premiere at The Cockpit. Pail wrote the original play after her own family's experience with Alzheimer's. Her grandfather, Meir Pa'il, recognized for his distinguished military career and later political career in the Israeli parliament, suffered from the disease for the final 12 years of his life.