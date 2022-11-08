Photos: Inside Rehearsal For LOVE GODDESS, THE RITA HAYWORTH MUSICAL at The Cockpit
Performances run 18 November to 23 December.
The world premiere of of 'LOVE GODDESS, the Rita Hayworth Musical' will take place at The Cockpit, London from 18 November to 23 December.
Considered by many to be the most beautiful woman of her day, Fred Astaire's all-time favourite dance partner, and the bride Orson Welles wanted more than any other woman in the world, there is only one Rita Hayworth. She is still revered as one of the greatest movie stars who ever lived.
'LOVE GODDESS', presented in collaboration with The Cockpit, is the world premiere of the new full-length musical by Almog Pail & co-writer Stephen Garvey.
The production features five actor-singers portraying over 40 characters, with 12 original songs by Composer-Lyricist and Music Supervisor/Arranger Logan Medland.
Created, co-written and featuring Almog Pail as Rita, book co-written by Stephen Garvey (Off-Broadway: 'The Bardy Bunch', 'Five Golden Rings'), Music & lyrics by Logan Medland (Broadway: 'A Bronx Tale', 'Dr. Zhivago' National Tour: 'Cats', 'Jersey Boys').
'LOVE GODDESS' started life as a solo play, 'Me, Myself and Rita', created and performed by Almog Pail. Then 'Love Goddess, the Cabaret' won raves from audiences and critics in Malta, Off-Broadway and London at the Canal Café Theatre. It is now a full-scale musical and gets its world premiere at The Cockpit. Pail wrote the original play after her own family's experience with Alzheimer's. Her grandfather, Meir Pa'il, recognized for his distinguished military career and later political career in the Israeli parliament, suffered from the disease for the final 12 years of his life.
Photo Credit: Sonia Sanchez Lopez
Imogen Inglsey-Smith and Almog Pail
Simon Kane and Almog Pail
Almog Pail and cast
Imogen Inglsey-Smith and Joey Simon
Industry Classifieds
More Hot Stories For You
November 7, 2022
Stiles + Drewe and Mercury Musical Developments announced a selection of starry performers to join the line-up for this year's Stiles + Drewe Best New Song Prize, which will be celebrated in concert at The Other Palace on Monday 21st November at 7.30pm.
Photos: THE CHER SHOW Celebrates Opening Night in Brighton at The Royal Pavilion Ice Rink
November 7, 2022
The brand-new production of The Cher Show starring Debbie Kurup, Danielle Steers, and Millie O’Connell, opened at Theatre Royal Brighton on Tuesday 1 November for a 2 week residency, playing until Saturday 12 November 2022. To celebrate the arrival of the show in town, the three Chers paid a visit to the newly opened iconic Brighton landmark The Royal Pavilion Ice Rink. Check out photos here!
Photos: First Look at HOW TO BUILD A BETTER TULIP at Upstairs at the Gatehouse
November 7, 2022
All new production photos have been released for How To Build A Better Tulip by Mark Giesser at Upstairs at the Gatehouse.
DIANA: THE UNTOLD AND UNTRUE STORY Extends its Run at Pleasance
November 7, 2022
The brand-new show from harbingers of queer chaos Awkward Productions and Linus Karp, Diana: The Untold and Untrue Story has extended its London run at Pleasance Theatre. Combining drag, multimedia, audience interaction, puppetry and a lot of queer joy – this unique celebration of the people's princess is as hilarious as it is tasteless.
The Royal Ballet Celebrates 60 Years Of The Friends Of Covent Garden With A Diamond Celebration
November 7, 2022
The Royal presents A Diamond Celebration, a special programme to celebrate the 60th Anniversary of The Friends of Covent Garden. This celebration will also be broadcast live to cinemas around the world on Wednesday 16th November and encore screenings on Saturday 19th November.