Photos: Inside Opening Night of OKLAHOMA! West End Transfer at Wyndham's Theatre

Oklahoma! stars Anoushka Lucas as Laurey Williams, Arthur Darvill and more.

Mar. 01, 2023  

Rodgers & Hammerstein's OKLAHOMA! is now running at Wyndham's Theatre. Daniel Fish's revival runs until 2 September.

Check out photos from opening night below!

Forget what you think it is... this is Rodgers & Hammerstein's OKLAHOMA! as you've never seen it before - re-orchestrated and reimagined for the 21st century. OKLAHOMA! tells a story of a community banding together against an outsider, and the frontier life that shaped America. Eighty years after Rodgers & Hammerstein reinvented the American musical, this visionary production is funny and sexy, provocative and probing, without changing a word of the text.

Raphael Bushay (Mike), Arthur Darvill (Curly McLain), James Patrick Davis (Will Parker), Stavros Demetraki (Ali Hakim), Greg Hicks (Andrew Carnes), Rebekah Hinds (Gertie Cummings), Anoushka Lucas (Laurey Williams), Marie-Astrid Mence (Lead Dancer),Phillip Olagoke (Cord Elam), Georgina Onuorah (Ado Annie), Liza Sadovy (Aunt Eller) and Patrick Vaill (Jud Fry).




