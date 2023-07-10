Show of the Week: Tickets from £29 for Rodgers and Hammerstein's OKLAHOMA!

Witness the musical like you've never seen it before.

By: Jul. 10, 2023

Forget what you think it is… this is Rodgers & Hammerstein's masterpiece OKLAHOMA! as you’ve never seen it before! Experience this definitive and widely acclaimed new production now playing in the West End for a strictly limited season following sold-out runs in New York and at the Young Vic

OKLAHOMA! tells a story of a community banding together against an outsider, and the frontier life that shaped America. Seventy-five years after Rodgers & Hammerstein reinvented the American musical, this visionary production is funny and sexy, provocative and probing, without changing a word of the text. 

Winner of the Tony Award and WhatsOnStage Award for Best Musical Revival and the Evening Standard Theatre Award for Best Musical, this bold new version features all of the classic songs, including Oh! What a Beautiful Mornin’ and I Cain’t Say No, re-orchestrated and reimagined for the 21st century. Y'all simply can't miss it! 

Offers and Validity:

Monday - Thursday (matinee & evening)
Was £42 - Now £29
Was £54 - Now £39
Was £72 - Now £49
Was £93 - Now £59

Friday - Saturday (matinee & evening)
Was £48 - Now £40
Was £60 - Now £50
Was £74 - Now £65
Was £105 - Now £87.50

Valid on all performances from 12 July 2023 - 26 August 2023.

OKLAHOMA! is at the Wyndham's Theatre until 2 September 2023




