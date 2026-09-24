Photos: ILFORD BOY in Rehearsal at the Donmar Warehouse

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All new rehearsal photos have been released from the world premiere of Ilford Boy, written by Danny Lee Wynter, at The Donmar Warehouse. Performances will run 10 October - 28 November 2026. Check out the photos below!

The cast includes indsey Coulson (Eileen), Cary Crankson (Trevor), Gershwyn Eustache Jnr (Ken), Aaron Gill (Raj), Charlotte Jaconelli (Ann), Jodie McNee (Jackie), Craig Stein (Patrick), Leo Whitfield-Harris (Ted), and Ria Zmitrowicz (Tillie).

The boy lives in Ilford, of course he’s depressed. Mixed-race teenager Ted Martin is growing up in 90s East London in a house full of chaos, laughter and tough love.

One day Patrick arrives, shaking the foundations of Ted's life with his sense of style, humour and love of show tunes. Another way to live explodes into view. One filled with art, possibility and people who see him clearly for the first time.

Directed by Donmar Artistic Director Tim Sheader, Danny Lee Wynter's Ilford Boy is a funny, moving drama about the ghosts that follow us, the families we choose, and the Streisand that helps us survive.

Photo Credit: Helen Murray

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 37 Days 16 Hrs 53 Min 51 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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