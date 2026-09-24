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Photos: ILFORD BOY in Rehearsal at the Donmar Warehouse

Performances will run 10 October - 28 November 2026.

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All new rehearsal photos have been released from the world premiere of Ilford Boy, written by Danny Lee Wynter, at The Donmar Warehouse. Performances will run 10 October - 28 November 2026. Check out the photos below!

The cast includes indsey Coulson (Eileen), Cary Crankson (Trevor), Gershwyn Eustache Jnr (Ken), Aaron Gill (Raj), Charlotte Jaconelli (Ann), Jodie McNee (Jackie), Craig Stein (Patrick), Leo Whitfield-Harris (Ted), and Ria Zmitrowicz (Tillie).

The boy lives in Ilford, of course he’s depressed. Mixed-race teenager Ted Martin is growing up in 90s East London in a house full of chaos, laughter and tough love.

One day Patrick arrives, shaking the foundations of Ted's life with his sense of style, humour and love of show tunes. Another way to live explodes into view. One filled with art, possibility and people who see him clearly for the first time.

Directed by Donmar Artistic Director Tim Sheader, Danny Lee Wynter's Ilford Boy is a funny, moving drama about the ghosts that follow us, the families we choose, and the Streisand that helps us survive.

Photo Credit: Helen Murray

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Photos: ILFORD BOY in Rehearsal at the Donmar Warehouse — photo 17 of 17

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