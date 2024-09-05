Photos: Gina Beck and Michael Simkins Join GUYS & DOLLS at the Bridge Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Nicholas Hytner’s multi-award winning immersive production, Guys & Dolls, has released a first look at the new cast members, Gina Beck (Matilda;The Sound of Music; Show Boat; Wicked; Phantom of the Opera, Les Misérables) as Sarah Brown & Michael Simkins (John Gabriel Borkman;Backstairs Billy; The Unfriend; Fracked!; Yes, Prime Minister; MAMMA MIA!) as Arvide Abernathy, from their debut performance this week. Check out the photos below!

The actors have joined the current cast which includes Owain Arthur as Nathan Detroit, George Ioannides as Sky Masterson, Timmika Ramsay as Miss Adelaide, Jonathan Andrew Hume as Nicely-Nicely Johnson, Cornelius Clarke as Lieutenant Brannigan, Cameron Johnson as Big Jule, TJ Lloyd as Rusty Charlie, Ryan Pidgen as Benny Southstreet, Tori Scott as General Cartwright and Dashaun Vegas as Harry the Horse.

Alongside the ensemble cast; Iroy Abesamis, Katie Bradley, Tanisha-Mae Brown, Filippo Coffano, Eamonn Cox, Kamilla Fernandes, Alex Given, Lucie Horsfall, Dominic Lamb, Siân Nathaniel-James, Saffi Needham, Sophie Pourret, James Revell, Nathan Rigg, Pierce Rogan, Samuel Routley, Charlotte Scott (Co-Dance Captain), Hollie Jane Stephens and Dale White (Dance Captain, Fight Captain).

When asked to reflect on their experience of performing at The Bridge, both Gina Beck and Michael Simkins agreed that this version of Guys & Dolls brings an electric energy and immediacy that sets it apart from traditional stagings.

The Bridge’s production of Guys & Dolls, which runs until 04 January 2025, immerses audiences in one of the greatest musicals of all time. In this production the seating is wrapped around the action, while the immersive tickets transport audiences to the streets of Manhattan and the bars of Havana. This unlikeliest of love stories is packed with hit songs, including the showstopping ‘Sit Down You’re Rockin’ the Boat,’ ‘Luck Be a Lady’ and ‘Take Back Your Mink.’

Since opening, Guys & Dolls has won several awards; in November 2023, it won Best Musical at the Evening Standard Theatre Awards, in February 2024 it won three awards at the WhatsOnStage Awards including Best Musical Revival, in March 2024 it won the Critics’ Circle Theatre Awards for Best Musical (The Peter Hepple Award) and in April 2024 Arlene Phillips with James Cousins won the Olivier Award for Best Theatre Choreographer.

Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan

Comments