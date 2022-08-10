Photos: First Look at the New Cast in Rehearsals For BACK TO THE FUTURE
All new photos have been released of the new cast in rehearsals for the critically acclaimednew musical Back to the Future The Musical. The new cast will start performances on 17 August 2022.
Photo Credit: Craig Sugden
Melissa Rose and Dylan Gordon Jones
Oliver Nicholas and Amber Davies
Simeon Beckett, Ben Joyce, Jordan Benjamin, Dylan Gordon
Harry Jobson, Gary Trainor, Ben Joyce
Bryan Mottram, Harry Jobson, Tyler Davis
Jon Reynolds and cast
Ben Joyce and cast
