Photos: First Look at the New Cast in Rehearsals For BACK TO THE FUTURE

The new cast will start performances on 17 August 2022.

Aug. 10, 2022  

All new photos have been released of the new cast in rehearsals for the critically acclaimednew musical Back to the Future The Musical. The new cast will start performances on 17 August 2022.

Ben Joyce will star as Marty McFly, joining Tony Award-winning Roger Bart who continues in the role of Dr Emmett Brown. Also joining the cast are: Amber Davies as Lorraine Baines McFly, Oliver Nicholas as George McFly, Jordan Benjamin as Goldie Wilson, Harry Jobson as Biff Tannen, Sophie Naglik as Jennifer Parker and Gary Trainor as Strickland. Will Haswell will continue as alternate Marty McFly and Dave McFly and Emma Lloyd will continue as Linda McFly.
Based on the Universal Pictures/Amblin Entertainment film, Back to the Future The Musical has a book by Bob Gale, featuring 16 new songs with music and lyrics by Emmy and Grammy Award-winning Alan Silvestri and six-time Grammy Award-winning Glen Ballard, with additional songs from the film including The Power of Love and Johnny B. Goode.

Photo Credit: Craig Sugden




