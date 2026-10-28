Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Photos: First Look at STOKER WILDE at Wilton's Music Hall
The glam-rock musical stars Glenn Adamson as Oscar Wilde and Connor Carson as Bram Stoker.
You can now get a first look at production photos of STOKER WILDE
at Wilton's Music Hall in the UK. This new glam-rock musical follows Bram Stoker and Oscar Wilde from Dublin to London as they navigate secret and not-so-secret gay lives, climb the ladders of society and culture, and fuel a fierce rivalry that inspires Dracula and The Picture of Dorian Gray.
This 90-minute, one-act developmental concert sharing has a book and lyrics by Eric Rosen (Venice) and music and lyrics by Rodney Bush (Tony & The Kiki), and is directed by Séimí Campbell.
The cast features Glenn Adamson as Oscar Wilde, Connor Carson as Bram Stoker, Christina Bennington as Florence Stoker, Jemma Geanaus as Ellen Terry, Matt Rixon as Walt Whitman, and Oliver Stockley as Lord Alfred 'Bosie' Douglas, with three-time Olivier Award winner David Bedella as Henry Irving.
Photo credit: Marc Brenner
The cast
Glenn Adamson and cast
David Bedella and Jemma Geanus
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