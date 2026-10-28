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Photos: First Look at STOKER WILDE at Wilton's Music Hall

The glam-rock musical stars Glenn Adamson as Oscar Wilde and Connor Carson as Bram Stoker.

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You can now get a first look at production photos of STOKER WILDE  at Wilton's Music Hall in the UK. This new glam-rock musical follows Bram Stoker and Oscar Wilde from Dublin to London as they navigate secret and not-so-secret gay lives, climb the ladders of society and culture, and fuel a fierce rivalry that inspires Dracula and The Picture of Dorian Gray.
This 90-minute, one-act developmental concert sharing has a book and lyrics by Eric Rosen (Venice) and music and lyrics by Rodney Bush (Tony & The Kiki), and is directed by Séimí Campbell.

The cast features Glenn Adamson as Oscar Wilde, Connor Carson as Bram Stoker, Christina Bennington as Florence Stoker, Jemma Geanaus as Ellen Terry, Matt Rixon as Walt Whitman, and Oliver Stockley as Lord Alfred 'Bosie' Douglas, with three-time Olivier Award winner David Bedella as Henry Irving.

Photo credit: Marc Brenner 

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