Photos: First Look at STOKER WILDE at Wilton's Music Hall

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You can now get a first look at production photos of STOKER WILDE at Wilton's Music Hall in the UK. This new glam-rock musical follows Bram Stoker and Oscar Wilde from Dublin to London as they navigate secret and not-so-secret gay lives, climb the ladders of society and culture, and fuel a fierce rivalry that inspires Dracula and The Picture of Dorian Gray.

This 90-minute, one-act developmental concert sharing has a book and lyrics by Eric Rosen (Venice) and music and lyrics by Rodney Bush (Tony & The Kiki), and is directed by Séimí Campbell.

The cast features Glenn Adamson as Oscar Wilde, Connor Carson as Bram Stoker, Christina Bennington as Florence Stoker, Jemma Geanaus as Ellen Terry, Matt Rixon as Walt Whitman, and Oliver Stockley as Lord Alfred 'Bosie' Douglas, with three-time Olivier Award winner David Bedella as Henry Irving.

Photo credit: Marc Brenner

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 3 Days 09 Hrs 29 Min 11 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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